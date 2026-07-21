SHINE to Make Debut at Broward Center as Student-Created Musical Theater Program

NEW! Miami Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Miami & beyond. Sign Up

The Broward Center for the Performing Arts is partnering with New York-based FeinLine Academy to pilot SHINE, a musical theater creation program that gives teens the opportunity to create an original musical from concept to performance, without the use of pre-written scripts. The Broward Center is the first performing arts center to pilot the program.

Running July 27 through Aug. 1, SHINE guides students through every stage of the creative process. Working as an ensemble, participants write, compose, stage and perform an original production while developing the story, characters, lyrics, music and staging.

"At the Broward Center, we're committed to creating arts education experiences that encourage our students to think creatively, work collaboratively and discover their own voices," said Tammy Holder, artist-in-residence at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts. "With SHINE, we're proud to give students the opportunity to experience how musicals are developed while building skills that will support them on stage, in school and throughout their lives."

The program complements offerings at the Broward Center's Rose Miniaci Arts Education Center by introducing students to the collaborative work essential to developing new musicals. Along the way, participants strengthen communication, teamwork, leadership and creative problem-solving while gaining a deeper appreciation for the many disciplines involved in bringing a production to the stage.

"Every musical begins with an idea and a team of people willing to build it together," said Brian Feinstein, founder of FeinLine Academy. "SHINE gives students the chance to experience that process firsthand. They leave with a deeper appreciation for how new work is created and the confidence to bring their own ideas to the creative process."

Students also participate in “Lunch and Learn” sessions featuring virtual conversations with Broadway performers, casting directors and South Florida theater professionals, providing an inside look at careers in the performing arts and the development of new work. SHINE concludes with a public showcase at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1 in the JM Family Studio Theater at the Broward Center.

Limited space is still available for teens wishing to participate in this unique program. Learn more or register by visiting browardcenter.org/education.

Love Theater in Miami? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More

Don't Miss a Miami Metro News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming