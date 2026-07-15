Photos: Genesis Inspiration Foundation Donates $25,000 to Broward Performing Arts Foundation

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To support innovative and diverse programming, arts-in-education initiatives and community engagement activities at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, Genesis Inspiration Foundation presented a $25,000 donation to the Broward Performing Arts Foundation on behalf of Genesis Motor America and Genesis automotive dealers throughout South Florida. See photos from the programming!

The Genesis Inspiration Foundation team and representatives from Genesis Motor America, including local Genesis dealers Rita Case, President and CEO of Rick Case Automotive Group, Ed Appleby, President of Coconut Creek Genesis, accompanied by his wife Linda, and their daughter Lindsay Appleby, General Manager of Coconut Creek Genesis, toured the Broward Center's Rose Miniaci Arts Education Center and were treated to a sneak peek of a upcoming performance from students enrolled in the Broward Center's Summer Theater Camp and a performance by members of the Broward Center Spotlights, a top-tier performing vocal ensemble of students in grades 6 through 12 that specialize in solos, duets and group numbers.

Through the Student Enrichment Through the Arts (SEAS) program, the Broward Center brings learning to life with live professional performances directly tied to classroom curriculum. The Rose Miniaci Arts Education Center, which opened in the fall of 2014, houses classrooms, a coaching studio, and the JM Family Studio Theater for teaching, rehearsals, recitals, camps and workshops. During school days, students who participate in the SEAS often participate in SEAS Plus workshop to extend their learning experience. Building a community of innovators and creators, Broward Center also offers a range of programs designed to encourage artistic expression and appreciation through the performing arts and include a wide range of classes, camps, workshops and master classes for children, teens and adults.



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Ann M. Burris, Broward Performing Arts Foundation Board Vice Chair; Ed Appleby, President of Coconut Creek Genesis; Rita Case, President and CEO of Rick Case Automotive Group; Lisa Kitei,

Teens enrolled in the Broward Center's Summer Theater Camp

Representatives from Genesis Inspiration Foundation, local Genesis automotive dealers and Broward Performing Arts Foundation with members of the Broward Center Spotlights

Members of the Broward Center Spotlights

Linda Appleby, Coconut Creek Genesis; Christi Lyn Rice, Broward Center for the Performing Arts Director of Grants & Development; Rita Case, President and CEO of Rick Case Automotive Group

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