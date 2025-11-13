AILEY II Will Return To The Adrienne Arsht Center In January 2026

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County will welcome Ailey II back to the Knight Concert Hall for a one-night performance on January 9, 2026, at 8 p.m. The appearance marks the company’s return to Miami with a program that spans emotional narrative, contemporary movement, and the athleticism of its 12 dancers, including South Florida native Jordyn White.

Founded in 1974 as a bridge between The Ailey School and the professional dance world, Ailey II showcases early-career artists and reflects Alvin Ailey’s original mission to nurture emerging talent and expand access to dance. Under the direction of Artistic Director Francesca Harper, the company continues to develop work that is inclusive and exploratory while honoring the Ailey legacy. “This season is a celebration of artistic voices that push boundaries and inspire transformation while honoring Alvin Ailey's timeless vision,” said Harper. “The four works I've commissioned speak to identity, connection, and the bold possibilities of movement today. I am excited for audiences to witness these 12 exceptional dancers bring their creative passion and virtuosity to the stage.”

Presented as part of the Arsht Center’s 2025–2026 Dance at Arsht Series, the Miami program will feature a selection of works from Ailey II’s national touring repertory, with final programming to be announced. Touring repertory includes Rena Butler’s In Session, which explores self-discovery within community; Renée I. McDonald’s Likes vs Life, a trio examining the psychological effects of social media; and Chalvar Monteiro’s world premiere Berry Dreamin’, inspired by the music and legacy of Chuck Berry and commissioned by Dance St. Louis for the artist’s centennial. My’Kal Stromile’s Third Person Point of View follows the evolution of a three-person relationship, inviting audiences to observe its dynamics from the outside.

Additional touring works include Baye & Asa’s John 4:20; Harper’s Luminous, marking 50 years of Ailey II; a solo excerpt from Judith Jamison’s Divining; Houston Thomas’ Down the Rabbit Hole; and works by Alvin Ailey, including excerpts from Revelations.

Ailey II’s roster includes four new dancers — Kamani Abu, Jada Ammons, Christian Butts, and Adanna Smalls — joining returning members Carley Cruzat Brooks, Meredith Brown, Jennifer M. Gerken, Xavier Logan, Xhosa Scott, Darion Tuner, Eric J. Vidaña, and Jordyn White.

All programs, artists, ticket prices, dates, and times are subject to change. Ticket prices include fees.

The Adrienne Arsht Center receives public support from Miami-Dade County and the State of Florida through the Division of Arts and Culture, as well as the National Endowment for the Arts, and from contributions by individuals, corporations, and charitable foundations.

