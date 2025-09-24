Museo Casa Kahlo to Open in Mexico City This Saturday, September 27

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Museo Casa Kahlo, a new museum dedicated to the life and legacy of Frida Kahlo, will open to the public on Saturday, September 27, on the family’s historic property in Coyoacán. The site, known as Casa Roja, was once a private residence acquired by Kahlo’s mother and has now been donated by her great-niece, Mara Romeo Kahlo.

The museum offers an intimate look at Kahlo’s formative years and artistic awakening, presenting private family spaces alongside exhibition materials. Visitors can explore the preserved kitchen containing Frida’s only known mural, the basement that served as her private refuge, and a gallery dedicated to her lifelong commitments—juxtaposing Cristina Kahlo’s charity for single mothers with the story of Frida’s students, known as “Los Fridos,” who maintained ties with the family for decades. Digitally enhanced elements extend these narratives throughout the museum.

In addition to the core exhibitions, Museo Casa Kahlo will host rotating displays of contemporary work, focusing on Mexican, Latin American, and female artists whose voices expand on Kahlo’s bold vision.

“This museum honors the spirit of family, generosity, and creativity that has been passed down to us—and extends Frida Kahlo’s legacy for future generations,” said Mara Romeo Kahlo. “To welcome the public into these spaces is, for us, a tribute to the Kahlo family’s tradition of hospitality.”

The project is directed by Adán García Fajardo, formerly of the Museum of Memory and Tolerance in Mexico City, with chief curator Adriana Miranda. Casa Roja’s transformation into a museum was led by architect Mariana Doet Zepeda Orozco, with exhibit design by the New York-based Rockwell Group and graphic direction by Pentagram and Ileen Gallagher.

Museo Casa Kahlo will be open Wednesday through Monday, 9:00 a.m.–7:00 p.m., at Calle Aguayo 54 in the heart of Coyoacán. Tickets are now available.