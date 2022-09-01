Holy Ship! Wrecked Announces Party Takeover Lineups, Theme Nights, Activities & More for 2022 Edition

Today Holy Ship! Wrecked, one of the most coveted parties on the planet, has made a slew of announcements to further build anticipation ahead of its 2022 edition at Hard Rock Riviera Maya, Mexico this December 13-17. This includes activities, theme nights, branded party takeovers, and day-by-day stage lineups for the Main Stage, Beach Stage, Pool Stage, Sunrise Stage, Tropic Stage, and Wrecked Stage.

Those in the know will tell you that Holy Ship!'s party takeovers remain one of the most exciting parts of the event's curation. This year's branded party takeovers include Ardalan's Ardy Pardy, the always outrageous Desert Hearts, Nicole Moudaber's In the Mood, Valentino's Khan-A-Mania, John Summit's Off the Grid, Louis The Child's Playground Party, Walker & Royce's Rules Don't Apply, and Lane 8's This Never Happened.

This comes in addition to activities including the Desert Hearts Master of the Universe Pageant, Valentino Khan's World Sumo Wrestling Federation, the Lisbona Sisters' Spa Retreat, and Wreckno's Jungle Catwalk Competition featuring special guest judges GG Magree, Mija, and Khiva. Newly announced theme nights including Wildin' Out All Things Jungle and Y2K That's Hot give attendees the opportunity to don their most creative outfits as well. More details regarding the iconic Sunrise Set will also be announced in the near future.

Day one highlights include Nicole Moudaber's In the Mood takeover at the Tropic Stage with Maya Jane Coles and HoneyLuv. Walker & Royce's Rules Don't Apply takes over the Wrecked Stage with the groove-heavy duo teaming up with Ardalan for their Escapade project, along with Justin Martin, VNSSA, and QRTR. The Main Stage Kick Off Party is led by Zeds Dead, Dom Dolla, Westend while the Sunrise Stage sees Mersiv, Shlohmo, UNIIQU3, and A Hundred Drums. During the day, attendees can take a dip at the Pool Stage with the Lisbona Sisters and Dials or bask at the Heaven Pool with Le Youth and fun2bjane.

Day two commences with a Big Beach Blowout soundtracked by Nicole Moudaber, Walker & Royce, HoneyLuv, and Thee Mike B. Valentino Khan brings Khan-A-Mania to the Pool Stage alongside GG Magree, Wreckno, and UNIIQU3. In line with the Wildin Out: All Things Jungle Theme, the Sunrise Stage welcomes special In The Jungle DNB All Night sets from Zeds Dead, Dimension, Ivy Lab b2b Craze b2b Mr. Carmack, and Mija. The Wrecked Stage sees DJ sets from SG Lewis, Jai Wolf, Franc Moody, and Fundido b2b Hint of Lavender while the Tropic Stage's performers include TSHA, Overmono, QRTR, and Heidi Lawden. Main Stage headliners Chris Lake, Armand Van Helden, Mochakk, and Porky b2b Marbs bring the house flavor for night two.

Party starter Ardalan rings in day three with an Ardy Pardy at the Tropic Stage with Mochakk, Joe Kay, Jared Jackson, and Nala. The "Bass Downs, Hands Up" dubstep party at Wrecked Stage is not to be missed with SLANDER, GG Magree & Mija's So Tuff So Cute, Wreckno, A Hundred Drums, and Khiva all playing. Switching up the vibe will be the So Fresh So Clean Pool Party enlisting Joe Kay, Craze, a Shlohmo Hip Hop Set, and Thee Mike B for a hip-hop-themed party certain to get attendees in the proper headspace for Y2K theme night. House music reigns at The Beach Stage with Dom Dolla b2b John Summit and Armand Van Helden among the bill while more trap-heavy sounds can be found at the Pool Stage with Mersiv and Mr. Carmack. Main Stage acts include Louis The Child, Lane 8, Jai Wolf, and Two Feet. The Sunrise Stage is capped by Maya Jane Coles, TSHA, Overmono, and fun2bjane.

On day four, Louis the Child keeps the party going with their Playground Beach Stage takeover with Wax Motif, a rare Two Feet House Set, and the Lisbona Sisters. A Disco Inferno party with SG Lewis (DJ Set), Franc Moody (DJ Set), Heidi Lawden, and Fundido is also set to take place at the Tropic Stage. John Summit's Off The Grid takeover will take place with Desert Hearts' favorites Mikey Lion b2b Lee Reynolds. Lane 8 also brings his This Never Happened takeover to the Wrecked Stage with Le Youth and Massane. Night four's Main Stage artists include SLANDER, Valentino Khan b2b Wax Motif, Dimension, and Ivy Lab. The Desert Hearts crew will occupy the Sunrise Stage with Mikey Lion, Lee Reynolds, Porky, and Marbs.

Resort amenities will take their headlining slot too - with nine all-inclusive restaurants, complimentary craft cocktail & tequila bars, twenty-four-hour complimentary room service, waterpark, zipline, extreme sports, and fitness center, making this a truly worry-free, action-packed experience. Those looking for R&R can spend the day being pampered at the Spa and Salon or kicking back in their own private hot tub and balcony before getting back out on the dancefloor.

The idyllic locale, massive lineup, and Shipfam community make Holy Ship! one of the best events in the world. Stepping into this wild and wonderful world of mischief makers and wildcards grants unprecedented access to a global network of warmhearted party-starters. Making no distinction between veteran or virgin, fan or artist, Shipfam unites to break down social boundaries and bring the ultimate feel-good vibe to the sunny shores of Mexico.

About Holy Ship!

Holy Ship! Wrecked is brought to you by Beats at Sea, a coast-to-coast partnership between industry pillars HARD/Insomniac, Cloud 9 Adventures, and The Bowery Presents - founders of the Holy Ship! brand circa 2011. For more info and to secure your cabin visit: www.holyship.com.

Lineup (A-Z)

A Hundred Drums

Ardalan

Armand Van Helden

Chris Lake

Craze

Dimension

DJ Dials

Dom Dolla

Franc Moody (DJ Set)

fun2bjane

Fundido

GG Magree

Heidi Lawden

Hint of Lavender

HoneyLuv

Ivy Lab

Jai Wolf (DJ Set)

Jared Jackson

Joe Kay

John Summit

Justin Martin

Khiva

Lane 8

Le Youth

Lee Reynolds

Lisbona Sisters

Louis The Child

Marbs

Massane

Maya Jane Coles

Mersiv

Mija

Mikey Lion

Mochakk

Mr. Carmack

Nala

Nicole Moudaber

Overmono

Porky

QRTR

SG Lewis (DJ Set)

Shlohmo

SLANDER

Thee Mike B

TSHA

Two Feet

UNIIQU3

Valentino Khan

VNSSA

Walker & Royce

Wax Motif

Westend

Wreckno

Zeds Dead