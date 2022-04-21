Electric Zoo Announces The Return Of ELECTRIC ZOO ADVENTURES: CANCÚN EDITION

Leading technology company Pollen Presents has announced that they are teaming up once again with renowned New York festival Electric Zoo for the return of Electric Zoo Adventures: Cancún Edition.

Following a sold-out first edition, the experience will feature a bigger lineup and an action-packed itinerary throughout four unforgettable nights in Cancún from December 1-5.

Those in attendance can look forward to pool parties, an "Escape From The Zoo" Welcome Block Party, beach volleyball tournaments, pristine white sand beaches, daily beach and club performances featuring leading electronic performers, and exclusive add-on excursions.

Packages from the experience will include the ability to choose from the following hotels: Grand Oasis Cancún, The Pyramid at Grand Oasis, Omni Cancún, Hard Rock Hotel Cancún Deluxe, and Oasis Palm Hotel. There will also be hotel takeovers at Grand Oasis Cancún and The Pyramid at Grand Oasis with artists on the lineup.

More details regarding the lineup will be announced soon. The 2021 edition featured Diplo, Kaskade, Stevo Aoki, Alesso, NGHTMRE, Cash Cash, GORDO, Adventure Club, SVDDEN DEATH, and much more, with an even bigger lineup slated for 2022.

For more information about the experience, including payment plans, package upgrades, and FAQs, visit Pollen's website to stay up-to-date with the latest in lineup, pricing, and news.

Established in 2009 by Made Event, the internationally renowned Electric Zoo Festival is one of New York City's largest music festivals and features the top names in electronic music, bringing a wide variety of acts from around the world and across the spectrum of electronic music's various sub-genres. International editions of Electric Zoo have taken place in Mexico City, Tokyo, Shanghai and São Paulo, with further expansion underway.

Pollen is a technology company building, curating, and delivering the best experiences for members all over the world. Members enjoy these experiences together with the people they love, creating stronger relationships and unforgettable memories. Members immerse themselves in multi-day itineraries that combine live entertainment, parties, and relaxation time in more than 50 popular destinations. Members can discover and book these experiences exclusively on pollen.co and the Pollen app. Pollen has already launched experiences with mega stars like J Balvin, Diplo, Kygo, Justin Bieber, and Ozuna.