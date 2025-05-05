Staged Reading Festival Continues in Memphis

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



I AM MY OWN WIFE, is the third play in the Theatre Memphis READ TO RELATE STAGED READING FESTIVAL and will be performed by Michael Gravois this coming Tuesday night, May 6 at 7:30pm, in the Next Stage. A one-person show with the actor playing over 30 different characters, Gravois brings his experience to the stage having previously performed the monumental role in 2006 at Circuit Playhouse and virtually in 2021 for Playhouse on the Square. This is a FREE / Pay-What-You -Can event with a talkback held immediately after the performance. Response from talkbacks will influence the decision as to which READ TO RELATE offering may be included in a future Theatre Memphis season.

Based on a true story, and inspired by interviews conducted by the playwright over several years, I AM MY OWN WIFE tells the fascinating tale of Charlotte von Mahlsdorf, a real-life German transvestite who managed to survive both the Nazi onslaught and the repressive East German Communist regime. Related links to the subject are:

The staged reading festival continues on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, with the presentation of Our Lady of the Tortilla. More information about that show is available at http://theatrememphis.org/special-event/our-lady-of-the-tortilla/

Previous productions in this year's festival were Toni Stone and Blues for Mister Charlie.

Read to Relate is a year round, community centered and community run play discussion group offered by Theatre Memphis. Community members will discuss plays written by and about BIPOC, ALAANA and/or differently abled communities. Moderators from our local arts community lead discussions, dissecting a total of twelve plays per season. Of these twelve plays, the group selects four works to be fully realized as stage readings. These readings are open and accessible to the general public. Our Read to Relate plays will also be considered for full stage production in Theatre Memphis's upcoming seasons.

This program is designed to bridge the divide between our personal understanding of the world around us and the stories of lives we are less familiar with. Our objective is to utilize our resources to amplify the voices of marginalized and oppressed groups and celebrate the collective human story through theatre.

Theatre Memphis is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization located at 630 Perkins Extended @ Southern Avenue and is a community theatre whose mission it is to provide outstanding theatrical experiences to enrich the lives of our diverse audiences, participants and community.

