SEUSSICAL Comes To The Circuit Playhouse

Seussical TYA is a beloved musical that captures the essence of Dr. Seuss's characters in a magical production by Tony winners Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty. From Horton the Elephant to The Cat in the Hat and Jojo, it's a journey through themes of friendship and community. With vibrant scenes from the Jungle of Nool to the Circus McGurkus, it's perfect for families and offers endless opportunities for creative discussion.

Courtney Oliver is the Director and choreographer of this childhood tale accompanied by Tom Johnson as Musical Director. Starring Drew Sinnard (Parade) as Horton the Elephant, Marc Gill (Skeleton Crew) as The Cat In The Hat, and Mara Rus (Parade) as Jojo.

The complete cast and crew of Seussical is as follows:

THE CAST

Sour Kangaroo: Annie Freres

Cat in the Hat: Marc Gill*

Mayzie La Bird: Brooke Papritz*

Gertrude McFuzz: Caroline Simpson*

Horton the Elephant: Drew Sinnard*

ENSEMBLE

Maddie Bobbitt, Josie Chavers (Mrs. Mayor U/S), Brandon Dickerson (Kangaroo U/S), Lindsay Ferreira, Hannah Gay, Charles Hunter* (Jojo U/S), Mads Jackson* (Mayzie U/S), Gavin Pollan (Mr. Mayor U/S), Karl Robinson* (Cat in the Hat U/S), Brent Strauss (Horton the Elephant U/S), and Mac White (Gertrude U/S)

THE CREATIVE TEAM

Director/Choreographer: Courtney Oliver

Assistant Director: Bailee Michaels

Music Director: Tom Johnson

Stage Manager: Emma White

Costume Designer: Waverly Strickland

Scenic Designer: Kiah Kayser

Lighting Designer: Meg Christoferson

Sound Designer: Josh Crawford

Technical Director: Mike Jurkovic

Properties: Iza Bateman

Production Manager: Philip Hughen

*Playhouse on the Square Resident Company

Seussical opens March 14th at 7pm and runs through April 12th at The Circuit Playhouse. This production's run time is approximately 60 minutes. Public Performances will run Saturdays with a 2pm curtain. Student Matinees are also available during the weekday. Get more information at https://playhouseonthesquare.org/school-matiness-calendar-pots.

