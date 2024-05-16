Review: THE HOT WING KING at Circuit Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A couple of months ago, newly elected Memphis Mayor Paul Young, in partnership with the African American Mayors Association, announced the launch of the Black Mayor’s Coalition on Crime which is an initiative to “harness the collective power of black mayors across the nation to fight crime.” Why? Well, statistically, Memphis consistently ranks as one of the most dangerous cities in America. If we’re not in first place, we’re almost always in the top three. Mayor Young took this unusual step to host a meeting of the mayors from over twenty other major cities to try to find some solutions. Unfortunately, Memphis’ crime problem is not a shock to anyone around here who has a television or access to social media. Local news stations start broadcasting at 4 a.m. and keep going at 5 a.m., 6 a.m., 11 a.m., 3:30 p.m., 4 p.m., 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. (plus, repeat broadcasts at 12:30 a.m.) Every. Single. Day. Regularly, the top story is about crime in the city and almost always these stories show black men either being the perpetrator(s) or the victim(s). Even Wikipedia, detailing the 2023 nationwide headline-making story of the beating of Tyre Nicols here in Memphis begins, “On January 7, 2023, Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old black man, was fatally injured by five black police officers in Memphis, TN and died three days later.” It’s all we ever see or hear in this town. Thankfully, a Memphis-raised playwright named Katori Hall decided to write a play in 2020 about African American men which doesn't include crime or police brutality at all. No, it’s about family and compassion. Although its off-Broadway run was cut short due to the pandemic, it garnered Ms. Hall the Pulitzer Prize for playwrighting. After the infinite deluge of negative media heaped upon us regarding men of color, this is a story this city desperately needs to see. THE HOT WING KING is about six black men (some queer) coming together to compete in the annual Memphis Hot Wing Festival. Their relationships are “complicated” but relatable, and director Jeramie L. Simmons has put together a dynamic cast. This Circuit Playhouse production will warm your heart and feed your soul.

Playwright Hall wanted to write a play about her brother and his life growing up in the Bluff City which honored him and showed a side of Memphis seldom seen. With “toxic masculinity” being the latest “hot potato” of our time, this production celebrates its opposite. Here, we get to witness black men hugging, kissing, supporting each other while the biggest thing to fight about is how spicy to make their hot wings. Families can be defined in many ways, but never have you seen one like this on a stage. Sure, there are plenty of plays about family, but rarely do these families consist of four black men (two couples) living together to help raise a teenager who’s trying to figure out what is means to be a man. The personal struggles of each character are so relatable regardless of race, gender, or identity because they all struggle with a universal emotion-shame. This competition gives them something to work toward and hopefully bring them some much needed pride in the end.

Justin Allen Tate as Cordell

Justin Allen Tate plays the chef extraordinaire, Cordell. He almost won the festival last year and he’s obsessed with finally bringing home to the top prize this year. He’s the “driver” of this team called The New Wing Order, and yes, he’s a bit controlling and demanding, but it’s for good reason. Although he’s been with his boyfriend (Dwayne) for several years, he’s just recently decided to move to Memphis from St. Louis. He’s not as successful in business as Dwayne and his two grown sons want nothing to do with him. Ultimately, he just wants to make someone proud- be it his boyfriend, his kids or himself. Tate brings a wonderful sincerity to the role, and he makes us really care about the outcome of his relationships and the cooking contest.

Justin Raynard Hicks as Dwayne

As his partner, Dwayne, Justin Raynard Hicks offers a nice counterbalance to the more highly strung Cordell. He works hard every day as a hotel manager to make a nice home for his newly arrived boyfriend, but is harboring some shame of his own. The choice he made to try and help his sister and her son backfired and he may never forgive himself. Like many men (especially African American men), Hicks’ character recoils at appearing weak and overcompensates by shutting himself down emotionally. Hicks has a wonderful stage presence always trying to keep things in balance and it’s easy to see why Cordell fell in love with him.

Trey Oliver as Big Charles

As the main couple’s best friends (Big Charles and Isom), Trey Oliver and CJ Thomas Jr. play “squabbling” partners who can’t seem to stay mad at each other for very long. They’re willing to help with the food making, but primarily serve as the voice of reason and comedic relief, respectively. Oliver’s Big Charles loves watching sports a lot more than cooking, but is good natured about helping wherever possible. Throughout the story, as relationships begin to strain, Big Charles is always there to bring a mature, healthy perspective to everyone and restore peace. Oliver continues to get better and more natural as this year’s theatre season has progressed and he’s turned into a wonderfully realistic actor.

CJ Thomas, Jr. as Isom

CJ Thomas, Jr. is a constant delight in every way as the VERY out and VERY loud overly dramatic queen of all queens, Isom. He’s got a heart of gold who finds joy everywhere he looks. He’s more than willing (sometimes too willing) to help the team achieve their goals, but half-jokingly wines all the way. Thomas garners the evenings biggest laughs as he plays it “straight” with total commitment. This is the best Thomas has ever been on a Memphis stage.

Marc Gill as TJ

Marc Gill also continues to expand his range as an actor in his portrayal of TJ-the brother-in-law to Dwayne. TJ represents the men in Memphis who walk the line between wanting to provide for their families, but are still conflicted if it’s done in less than honest ways (shame). There’s a part of him that fears gay men, but also secretly respects them as honorable and decent. It’s a fine line, to be sure, but Gill, with his strength as an actor finds the perfect balance. Well done!

Charles Hunter as Everett

Finally, in what must be called a “break out” performance on a Memphis stage, Charles Hunter is magnificent as the high schooler Everett who has come to the family home looking for a place to crash. He’s an impressionable young man who has witnessed tremendous loss in his life and desperately needs an adult to help guide him. His pain of searching for what it means to be a man while standing between his quasi-criminal father and openly gay uncle is played masterfully. When he emotionally breakdowns due to the weight of it all you’ll know in you’re in the presence of true talent. Hunter has an amazing future in this profession if he wants it.

THE HOT WING KING is a somewhat “flippant” title considering the magnitude of the perilous relationships on display between its characters. Yes, it’s funny and silly at times as these men squabble and overly obsess about the right amount of spice a piece of chicken requires, but it goes so much deeper than that. It’s about men of color, many who are queer, facing and overcoming their universal internal struggles every human sometimes face-inferiority, guilt, and inadequacy. It’s a deeply moving production that will speak to regardless of your gender, race, or sexual orientation because it’s simply a story about humanity with all the right ingredients.

Photos by Sean Moore

