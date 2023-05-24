MARY POPPINS is Coming to the Lohrey Theatre Stage at Theatre Memphis This Summer

Directors and Choreographers Jordan Nichols and Travis Bradley have teamed up again at Theatre Memphis to bring a classic story to the stage with all the trimmings.

Disney and Cameron Macintosh’s Mary Poppins, soars on to the Lohrey Theatre stage at Theatre Memphis June 9 – July 2, 2023, bringing family entertainment to new heights. When ill-mannered children of a wealthy, uptight family of London are faced with the prospect of a new nanny, they are pleasantly surprised by the arrival of Mary Poppins. Confident and decisive, she uses common sense, whimsical imagination and a bit of magic to teach this family to value each other again.

Directors and Choreographers Jordan Nichols and Travis Bradley have teamed up again at Theatre Memphis to bring a classic story to the stage with all the trimmings. Previous recent collaborations of theirs for Theatre Memphis include Hello, Dolly! and Ragtime. Nichols, who has previously played the male lead in the show, Bert, says “Mary Poppins is one of the biggest shows we have worked on. It encompasses all that musical theatre has to offer - huge production numbers, grandiose sets, lavish costumes, magical elements, and high flying stunts. This cast has tackled the challenge with fervor and they are delivering on all fronts. And at the center of it all is the prim and proper nanny with whom we have all fallen in love. Mary Poppins will fill you with a sense of nostalgia as you bask in the glory of this iconic score. This show is perfect for all ages and a great way to remind those who need it that we are all kids at heart. This is sure to be one of those shows that Memphis audiences will be talking about for years to come.

 

The Executive Producer at Theatre Memphis, Debbie Litch, emotes, “There is nothing quite like a Disney show, and with the Cameron Macintosh touch, Jordan and Travis bring everything we want to the table for Mary Poppins, along with Music Director Jeffery Brewer. Theatre Memphis is so proud to be able to bring top-notch production values to match the top-notch Memphis talent who make this production so special for all ages.”

 

For more information about Theatre Memphis or this production (including a cast list), please go to Click Here




