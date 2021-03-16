The Kuala Lumpur Performing Arts Centre Opens Bookings For BOLLYWOOD DREAMS

Bollywood Dreams is a labour of love that was almost two years in the making. Despite the odds, it will finally premiere to a live audience.

Directed by Dato' Dr. Faridah Merican, Bollywood Dream's heart-warming story of two boys with big dreams is by Mark Beau de Silva (Malaysia) and co-adapted by Tilottama Pillai (New York).

Set in 1980s Sungai Petani, two brothers; Pappu and Babu live with their 'Amma'.

'Go. Study. Play. Anything, but quietly. I do not want to hear you', Amma says. And so, the two boys study and so the boys play, oh and how they play! Of heroes and heroines, villains and sidekicks. Of Amitabh and Rajini, and every movie star that has graced the silver screen!

In between the humdrum need to clean the household laundry and excel in times table, Pappu and Babu escape into a world of epic backdrops and thumping music, of chorus girls and backup dancers.

Will the boys' dreams come true, or is Bollywood, forever out of reach?

Ahead of the ticket launch, the theatre is opening up booking first. Fill up the form HERE and box office staff will call you once it goes on sale.

klpac has comprehensive measures including compulsory mask-wearing, health screening, physical distancing measures, sanitisation and disinfection, visitor education, enabling a contactless experience (e-ticketing) and staff training.

The MKN guide dated 10 Mar states that those below 6 and above 60 are not encouraged to attend. No over the counter sales allowed, only online / phone sales. For the latest Covid-19 & SOP guide, go to http://bit.ly/klpac_covid19_updates

Each ticket sold goes towards keeping the company afloat and to pay staff, artists and crew. The company's losses amount close to RM2m, and they have to raise another RM3.3m by Dec 2021. If you are able to, do make a donation https://www.klpac.org/donations/.

Performances run 24, 25 March 2021 @ 8.30pm (Preview Night), and 26, 27, 28 March 2021 @ 8.30pm (Normal Show).

Online Purchase: www.proticket.com.my

Call box office at +603 4047 9000 (Mon, Wed, Fri @ 10am - 3pm)

No over the counter sales. E-tickets only.

Creative Team / Production Team:

Director/Executive Producer: Dato' Dr. Faridah Merican

Artistic Director: Joe Hasham OAM

Playwright & Co-Adapter: Mark Beau de Silva

Co-Adapter: Tilottama Pillai

Choreographer/Cast: Zhafir Muzani

Set Designer: Zen Tan

Sound Designer: Mike Thomas

Lighting Designer & Operator: Yusman Mokhtar

Video Production: Khairil M. Bahar

Creative Guy: Coebar Abel

Set Builder: David Wong

FOH Sound Operator: Mathanakumar a/l Murthi

Production Manager: Naomi Lim

Stage Managers: Catherine Lee, Yeo Kok Wei

Technicians: Mohd Helmi Khairi, Mohd Rizal

Follow Spot Operator: Lim Ang Swee

Cast: Tin Raman, Ian Skatu, Ranessa Theyakaraja, Charles Roberts, Alyce Michelle Joseph

Ensemble: Amirah Redza, Ayushna, Charity Yong, Devakar Rajah, Feyee Bethany, Nikkhil, Nisya Aziz, Sriyani Rao, Syarvin Sugumar, Tristen Zijuin

Musicians: Sivenesh (tabla), Shaan (sitar)