SYMPHONIC ROCK 2.0 Comes to PJPAC

The performance is on October 31.

By: Sep. 12, 2025
SYMPHONIC ROCK 2.0 Comes to PJPAC Image
Back by thunderous demand — the show that brought the house down returns with an all-new setlist and even more explosive energy. Get ready for the second chapter of Symphonic Rock: a high-voltage fusion of rock anthems and orchestral firepower, brought to life by the Tutan Festival Orchestra, Fiamma Opera Studio, and Malaysia’s electrifying frontman, Muzza — all under the masterful baton of Kevin Field.

This Is Not Just a Concert. It’s a Full-Blown Experience - Where violins scream, brass roars, and drums thunder through legendary hits — from Queen, Metallica, Muse, Bon Jovi and Nirvana, to local rock legends like Wings and Search.

Expect rock in full symphonic force — and goosebumps that last long after the final note.




