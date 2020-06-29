Disney+ Hotstar to Premiere Bollywood Films Meant for the Theaters

Walt Disney Co's streaming service Disney+ Hotstar plans to premiere seven big ticket Bollywood films originally meant for theatrical release this year. According to Malay Mail.

This news follows moves by Netflix and Prime in India to move theatre operators which many likely box office hits opt for digital releases due to theatre shutdowns in the Covid-19 pandemic.

"This is something that we've been thinking of for a long time. The pandemic provided this opportunity because a number of films that are ready or about to be ready don't have any clarity on when they can be released," said Uday Shankar, who heads Disney's operations in India.

According to Malay Mail, Disney acquired Hotstar via its US$71 billion purchase of Twenty-First Century Fox's film and television assets in 2019. It rebranded the service as Disney+ Hotstar in April.

