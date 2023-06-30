Amberjade Arts Presents OPIUM BY ANY OTHER NAME

Exploring young love through Malayan Chinese political drama.

By: Jun. 30, 2023

POPULAR

Student Blog: The Un-Summer Season at Home Photo 1 Student Blog: The Un-Summer Season at Home
ANIMAL KINGDOM Comes to PJPAC This Month Photo 2 ANIMAL KINGDOM Comes to PJPAC This Month

Amberjade Arts Presents OPIUM BY ANY OTHER NAME

Amberjade Arts Presents OPIUM BY ANY OTHER NAME

Amberjade Arts presents OPIUM BY ANY OTHER NAME, an original Malaysian work written and directed by Tarrant Kwok. It is set to premiere on the 27th of July 2023, with 9 shows playing until the 6th of August 2023, at Black Box, Damansara Performing Arts Centre (DPAC), Petaling Jaya, Selangor.

A classic tale of betrayal, romance and tragedy, OPIUM BY ANY OTHER NAME stars Shi Hoong, Celeste Low, Veronica Boh, Adry Nasution, Charles Roberts, and Dennis Lim in a gritty, original Malayan tragedy.

In the shadows of British Malaya, the Ghee Hin and Hai San wage their decades old grudge. Two families face off in 1890s Taiping, pit against each other amongst economic uncertainty and existential threats. In this chaos, two lovers find that their passion could make for the foundation of peace in Perak- but at what cost?

Supported by The Tiger Archives - The Uncage Fund, OPIUM BY ANY OTHER NAME seeks to deepen the national repertoire of historical plays - interrogating the colonial period and the many grey areas Malayans of the time had to navigate. Star crossed lovers slow dance in search of forbidden love, hiding in Chinese poetry, with English surtitles for accessibility.
Inspired this time by the tragic and romantic beats of Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet, this entry in Tarrant Kwok's "Opium" thematic series of plays seeks to fill between the lines of written history, juxtaposing inescapable human nature, a love that knows no bounds, and a volatile Malayan landscape in a single evening of seat gripping tragedy.

Auteur Tarrant adds: "I feel we don't have enough work exploring our multicultural legacy. Exploring dialect, status and family allows us to create a unique, varied, diasporan snapshot. Our take on life back then. This establishes the basis of a believable world, and thus, the inevitability of each character's tragedy. In doing this kind of vulnerable work it is important that actor safety is kept foremost - the challenge is to do compelling, dangerous and intimate work as safely as possible. All this, I believe, pushes our craft forward sustainably."

Amberjade Arts presents OPIUM BY ANY OTHER NAME, to be staged at Damansara Performing Arts Centre (DPAC) in Empire Damansara, from July 27th to 29th and August 2nd to 5th at 8.30pm, and July 30th and August 6th at 3pm. Ticket prices are RM58. Concession prices are available for students, senior citizens and the differently abled at RM48. Group booking promotion - Buy 4 tickets at RM55 each ticket. Free Seating. Content Warning: Abuse, Violence, Graphic Language, Flashing Lights and Loud Sounds. To purchase tickets, visit hClick Here




RELATED STORIES - Malaysia

1
ANIMAL KINGDOM Comes to PJPAC This Month Photo
ANIMAL KINGDOM Comes to PJPAC This Month

Welcome to ‘Animal Kingdom’, a play that brings together two of the most beloved stories of all time: The Lion King and The Jungle Book. In this play, first you will see how Simba, the young lion prince, face the challenges of growing up. And then join the adventures of Mowgli, the man-cub raised by wolves, before he was reunited with human folk.

2
ASA SAYANG - A Series of Malay Traditional Music Comes to PJPAC Photo
ASA SAYANG - A Series of Malay Traditional Music Comes to PJPAC

ASA SAYANG - A series of Malay Traditional Music comes to PJPAC, presented by Students of Gloria Musica.

3
2023 KL CITY OPERA GALA SPECTACULAR Comes to PJPAC This Week Photo
2023 KL CITY OPERA GALA SPECTACULAR Comes to PJPAC This Week

KL City Opera presents the “Opera Gala Spectacular” featuring iconic opera scenes from Donizetti's L'elisir d'amore, Puccini's La Boheme, Mozart’s Don Giovanni to rare gems and excerpts from operas such as Bellini’s Norma, Bizet's Les pêcheurs de perles, Leoncavallo's Pagliacci, Korngold’s Die Tote Stadt and more.

4
A CONCERTO NIGHT Comes to PJPAC in June Photo
A CONCERTO NIGHT Comes to PJPAC in June

'3+1 Productions' comprising of three passionate musicians and a dynamic manager, their debut concert will feature a series of renowned Chinese concerto classical works such as “Butterfly Lovers”, “The Legend of White Snake” and 'Erhu Rhapsody No. 1”. The three young virtuosos, Liao Ruofan (Erhu), Lim Lin (Dizi), and Chen Kian Hao (Erhu) will rise to their occasion along with the 80 piece orchestra of the Lee Rubber Chinese Orchestra Kuala Lumpur.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Broadway Sessions All-Stars Return to Celebrate 15th Anniversary Video Video: Broadway Sessions All-Stars Return to Celebrate 15th Anniversary
Watch Mykal Kilgore Perform the Broadway Bares Finale Video
Watch Mykal Kilgore Perform the Broadway Bares Finale
Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 2023 Jimmy Awards Video
Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 2023 Jimmy Awards
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: Questions with the Cast Video
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: Questions with the Cast
View all Videos

Malaysia SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Online Casino Malaysia
Online Casino Malaysia (1/25-1/25)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You