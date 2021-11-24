A CHRISTMAS CAROL Will Come to Petaling Jaya Performing Arts Centre Next Month

Theatrethreesixty will present the premiere of a brand-new production of Charles Dickens' beloved Christmas classic, A Christmas Carol, adapted for the Malaysian stage by Natalie Makulin and Qahar Aqilah. The adaptation is scheduled for a 10-performance run from Thursday, 2nd December to Sunday, 12th December at Nero Event Space, Petaling Jaya Performing Arts Centre (PJPAC). A Christmas Carol also marks theatrethreesixty's second production in the theatre company's 2021 season to be staged for a live audience in the blackbox space of Klang Valley's newest performing arts venue.

Christmas Eve, 2020. Even as the dark clouds of a pandemic loom over a never-ending series of lockdowns, it is still business as usual for the cold-hearted, cynical, and crotchety Ebi Monjungkil. However, he will soon learn, in his quiet Penampang home, over the course of one ghostly Christmas night, an unforgettable lesson on the meaning of redemption and compassion.

Directed by theatrethreesixty's artistic director, Christopher Ling, and adapted for the Malaysian audience by Natalie Makulin and Qahar Aqilah, Charles Dickens' perennial Christmas Classic is given a Malaysian-Sabahan twist and is performed in English, Bahasa Malaysia, and Bahasa Kadazan with English surtitles. BOH Cameronian Arts Award nominated actor, Qahar Aqilah (EVERY BRILLIANT THING) takes on the role of Ebi Monjungkil, the local incarnation of Ebenezer Scrooge, while musical theatre performer, Natalie Makulin (LOST/FOUND), takes on the role of every other character of the beloved Christmas tale.

"As Malaysians come out from a tough and challenging time over the two-year pandemic, I think it's good to be able to end the year on a hopeful note. For everyone whose life has been altered or changed in really drastic ways, this show serves as that steppingstone towards a new beginning and a new hope," said director Christopher Ling. "In the same way that Monjungkil gets a second chance to redeem himself and rectify the mistakes that he's made in his life, I want Malaysians to know that we, too, can have that second chance to make something out of our lives in this pandemic aftermath."

This brand-new production of A Christmas Carol is generously supported by CENDANA, MyCreative Ventures and PENJANA through the Performing Arts Presentation Funding grant as well as PJPA but would not have been made possible without the creative efforts of a BOH Cameronian Arts Award-winning creative team, led by Christopher Ling and featuring original music from Nick Choo, soundscape design by Kirthana Kuhendran, lighting design by Nicxon Tan, and choreography by Kenny Shim.

Theatrethreesixty is a collective of playmakers dedicated to telling stories and nurturing work from all walks of life, giving writers, actors and production team members safe spaces to experiment and grow and help pave the way for new Malaysian theatre. Established in March 2014, theatrethreesixty's productions have been seen all over Malaysia and Singapore, having been featured at the Kota Kinabalu Arts Festival, the What About Kuching arts festival, the Kakiseni International Arts Festival, The Other Festival Ipoh, Festival Belia Putrajaya, Gerak Angin Virtual Arts Festival and the Causeway Exchange Festival, Singapore.