Video: WHEN ELVIS MET THE BEATLES at Ogunquit Playhouse

August 28 through September 27 in Ogunquit, Maine.

Sep. 09, 2025
Get a first look at WHEN ELVIS MET THE BEATLES at Ogunquit playhouse in this all-new video. The production runs through September 27, 2025.

As he was rocketing towards stardom, Elvis (Daniel Durston), delivered hit after hit, wowing audiences everywhere. Most fans didn't realize he was standing on the shoulders of gospel, rhythm & blues, and rock 'n roll pioneers like Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Big Mama Thorton, and Chuck Berry, something Elvis himself had deep reverence for and never forgot.

The first act of WHEN ELVIS MET THE BEATLES explores the early careers of this amazing artists and how The Beatles wouldn't have come to be without the success of Elvis Presley




Videos