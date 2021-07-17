VIDEO: First Look at Ogunquit Playhouse's ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE

Jimmy Buffett's Escape To Margaritaville runs at Ogunquit Playhouse July 14 - August 28.

Kick off your flip flops as the Seacoast is transformed into a Caribbean island paradise where love and laughter are the keys to growing older without growing up.

Check out clips from the production, and of the theatre, in the new video below!

Rachel takes best friend Tammy on a bachelorette getaway to Marley's less than stellar Margaritaville resort, their arrival unexpectedly upending the world of bar headliner Tully and best friend Brick who are used to wining and dining the revolving door of single women arriving on the island each week. It's a classic case of boy meets girl, girl hates boy, and boy does everything he can to win her over, while their two best friends fall for each other. And it's all told through the music of Jimmy Buffett!

Run Time: 2 hours including a 20 minute intermission.

Content Advisory: Adult themes, language, and situations

Learn more and purchase tickets at http://www.ogunquitplayhouse.org/escape-to-margaritaville.