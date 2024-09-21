Monmouth Community Players to Bring DRACULA to Historic Cumston Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Monmouth Community Players, along with Marquis Season Sponsor Great Falls Federal Credit Union, season sponsors Winthrop Area Federal Credit Union, Readfield Insurance Agency, and The Axe Pit (South Portland) have announced the cast of their fall production of Dracula. Dracula is a stage play written by the Irish actor and playwright Hamilton Deane in 1924, then revised by the American writer John L. Balderston in 1927. It was the first authorized adaptation of Bram Stoker's 1897 novel Dracula.

In Balderson's adaptation of Dracula, Abraham Van Helsing (Tim MacLeod) investigates the mysterious illness of a young woman, Lucy Seward (Allie Lerch), with the help of her father and fiancé. He discovers she is the victim of Count Dracula (Leigh Wilkinson III), a powerful vampire who is feeding on her blood. The men follow one of Dracula's servants to the vampire's hiding place, where they kill him with a stake to the heart.

The cast of Dracula includes: Bryanne MacMillan and Nick Farrand of Lewiston; Tim MacLeod of Auburn; Allie Lerch of Litchfield; Birdie Gay of North Monmouth; Leigh Wilkinson III of Hallowell; Brittany Bazinet of Greene; and Phillip Easterbrooks of Winthrop.

Performances will take place the weekends of November 1-10, 2024. Performances will be at 7:30 pm on November 1st, 2nd and 8th, and at 2pm on the 3rd, 9th and 10th. All performances will occur at Cumston Hall, 796 Main St, Monmouth, ME 04259. Please be aware that due to the installation of the new HVAC system at Cumston Hall, a suggestion of light layers for comfort is recommended.

For more information about the show, please contact the MCP Box Office at mcpboxoffice@gmail.com or call at 207-370-9566. Tickets are available for purchase on the MCP website at: www.monmouthcommunityplayers.org

Photo: Cast of “Dracula”, left to right: Tim MacLeod, Nick Farrand, Birdie Gay, Brittany Bazinet, Leigh Wilkinson III, Bryanne MacMillan, Phillip Easterbrooks and Allie Lerch.

Comments