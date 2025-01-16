MURDER ON THE LINKS Comes to Portland Stage Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Portland Stage Company will kick off 2025 with laughter. MURDER ON THE LINKS hits the stage on January 29! This play is an adaptation of an Agatha Christie tale with a comic twist. Featuring the one and only Hercule Poirot, this play serves up the laughs with a side of romance. Coming to the stage in the dark Maine winter to give Maine theater-goers a dose of fun, MURDER ON THE LINKS is sure to delight all audiences.

Returning to direct is Kevin R. Free! Kevin directed both productions of THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG in 2024 and recently joked that he is the "murder mystery guy at Portland Stage." Kevin's talent with comedy, the murder kind of comedy and all the rest, is the best there is, and MURDER ON THE LINKS is in great hands.

Also returning is Ross Cowan* who starred in both productions of THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG. He is perhaps best known for the "A ledger?!" scene, a perfect moment of physical comedy. When his name was announced at Portland Stage as part of the new cast, there were cheers.

Michela Micalizio returns from both ANGELS IN AMERICA parts 1 and 2, moving seamlessly from a moving drama to madcap comedy.

And Portland Stage is very excited to welcome back Tom Ford* who has acted in many PS productions over the years including 2022's TUNA CHRISTMAS and 2023's A CHRISTMAS CAROL. Tom plays Hercule Poirot with an authentic mustache grown especially for the role.

New to Portland Stage are Brenny Campbell *, Andrew Rein *, and Lauren Karaman *. If the sounds from the rehearsal hall tell us anything it's that they fit right in and the show will be fantastic.

Portland Stage is adding new performances as the patron response has already been very strong as well as offering an array of discounts. PS hosts an industry night where theater makers of all kinds are invited to attend at a discounted rate, students and those 35 and under can access discounts, as can others. More information here. This is part of Portland Stage's commitment to theater for all, tickets for everyone. We sincerely hope this play will warm hearts and tickle funny bones this winter.

Comments