LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS and DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS to Open Good Theater's 23rd Season

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Good Theater will open its 23rd season, and its second in its new home at Stevens Square, with a pair of horror-comedies for the Halloween season, presenting the musical Little Shop of Horrors October 1–18, followed by a limited remount of last season's critical and commercial success Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors October 21–25.

The October lineup brings together two very different comic approaches to the horror genre: Howard Ashman and Alan Menken's musical about a florist and a carnivorous plant, and Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen's five-actor, gender-bending adaptation of Bram Stoker's Dracula.

Little Shop of Horrors - October 1–18

One of the longest-running Off-Broadway musicals, Little Shop of Horrors follows Seymour, a struggling floral assistant whose discovery of an unusual plant offers him an unexpected path to attention, success and romance. The opportunity comes with a catch: the plant has an increasingly dangerous appetite.

With a book and lyrics by Howard Ashman and music by Alan Menken, Little Shop of Horrors combines science fiction, comedy and a score influenced by 1960s rock and roll, doo-wop and Motown. The musical is based on the 1960 film by Roger Corman, with screenplay by Charles Griffith.

Good Theater's production is directed by Artistic Director Brian P. Allen, with musical direction by Victoria Stubbs and choreography by Kristin Sutton. Cece G. Flint serves as stage manager.

The cast features Damon McToy* as Seymour, Alyssa Rojecki as Audrey, Sumner Pratt as Orin and others, Mark Rubin as Mr. Mushnik, Kelly Caufield as Crystal, Mikayla Jane as Ronnette, Isabelle Grignon as Chiffon, Seth Grondin as Audrey II (Voice) and Daniel Rennie as Audrey II (Puppeteer).

Little Shop of Horrors has been a fixture of American musical theater since its 1982 Off-Broadway premiere and received the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Musical, the New York Drama Critics' Circle Award for Best Musical and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Off-Broadway Musical.

Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors - October 21–25

Three days after Little Shop of Horrors closes, Good Theater will bring back its 2025 production of Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors for six performances leading into Halloween.

Written by Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen, the 90-minute comedy condenses Bram Stoker's novel into a quick-change farce in which five actors portray more than a dozen characters. The adaptation uses gender reversals, physical comedy and queer camp to rework familiar characters and conventions from the Dracula story.

Good Theater first produced the play in November 2025. Reviewing the production for BroadwayWorld Maine, Carla Maria Verdino-Süllwold praised director Nathan Gregory's “sharp and fast” pacing and the ensemble's “finely tuned” timing, describing the five-person cast as a “polished and accomplished ensemble.” She also noted the production's bold physical comedy and gender-swapping performances, writing that the company had created a “stylish production” while maintaining the intimate connection between performers and audiences in its Stevens Square home.

The remount reunites the production's original Good Theater cast: John Dalton Logan, Megan Cross, Casey Turner, Michael Wood* and Tom Haushalter as Dracula. Nathan Gregory returns to direct.

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