10 WAYS TO SURVIVE THE ZOMBIE APOCALYPSE to be Presented at Mcpkids!

NEW! Maine Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Maine & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

MCPKids!, has revealed the cast of the upcoming production of Don Zolidis' “10 Ways to Survive the Zombie Apocalypse.” The play, under the direction of Mary Melquist, will run October 23-25, 2026 at Cumston Hall, Monmouth. Other production staff include Emily Kalafarski as Assistant Director, Ginger Smith and Amy Griswold as Co-Producers, Kayla James as Props Master, Keith Mercik as Sound Engineer, and Ally Mercik as Makeup Artist.

It's the end of the world and hordes of rampaging zombies are about to kill you. What do you do? Try your hand at kung fu against the undead? Attempt to reason with creatures that would rather eat brains than use them? Turn to this handy and hilarious guide to survive the apocalypse! (Hint: sacrifice the weak is step number one.)

The cast consists of 20 talented students across central Maine, including: Isabella Cowles and Beckett Knowles of Augusta; Vivian King of Farmingdale; Marigold Card and Connor Coan of Gardiner; Ben Senft of Hallowell; Ellie Poussard of Lewiston; Logan Juengst and Abby Vincent of Manchester; Aurora Blanco and Josephine Trahan of Monmouth; Gabe Lilley of New Gloucester; Madeline Kruk of Pittston; Silas Carlson and Charlotte Chilafoe of Readfield; Deacon Crowley of Sabattas; Benjamin Leighton Branagan of Wales; and Ronan Sawyer, Rowan Squires and Drew Sylvester of Winthrop.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students. Showtimes are 7:00 pm on Friday October 23rd, 2:00 pm on Saturday October 24th, and 2:00 pm on Sunday October 25th.

Don't Miss a Maine News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming