10 WAYS TO SURVIVE THE ZOMBIE APOCALYPSE to be Presented at Mcpkids!
The play, under the direction of Mary Melquist, will run October 23-25, 2026 at Cumston Hall, Monmouth.
MCPKids!, has revealed the cast of the upcoming production of Don Zolidis' “10 Ways to Survive the Zombie Apocalypse.” The play, under the direction of Mary Melquist, will run October 23-25, 2026 at Cumston Hall, Monmouth. Other production staff include Emily Kalafarski as Assistant Director, Ginger Smith and Amy Griswold as Co-Producers, Kayla James as Props Master, Keith Mercik as Sound Engineer, and Ally Mercik as Makeup Artist.
It's the end of the world and hordes of rampaging zombies are about to kill you. What do you do? Try your hand at kung fu against the undead? Attempt to reason with creatures that would rather eat brains than use them? Turn to this handy and hilarious guide to survive the apocalypse! (Hint: sacrifice the weak is step number one.)
The cast consists of 20 talented students across central Maine, including: Isabella Cowles and Beckett Knowles of Augusta; Vivian King of Farmingdale; Marigold Card and Connor Coan of Gardiner; Ben Senft of Hallowell; Ellie Poussard of Lewiston; Logan Juengst and Abby Vincent of Manchester; Aurora Blanco and Josephine Trahan of Monmouth; Gabe Lilley of New Gloucester; Madeline Kruk of Pittston; Silas Carlson and Charlotte Chilafoe of Readfield; Deacon Crowley of Sabattas; Benjamin Leighton Branagan of Wales; and Ronan Sawyer, Rowan Squires and Drew Sylvester of Winthrop.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students. Showtimes are 7:00 pm on Friday October 23rd, 2:00 pm on Saturday October 24th, and 2:00 pm on Sunday October 25th.
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