Video: SMALL TOWN Cast Gathers for First Rehearsal at Ogunquit Playhouse

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Ogunquit Playhouse posted a video capturing the first day of rehearsal for SMALL TOWN, its world premiere musical set to John Mellencamp's music, as the company gathered in Queens, New York for a table read with the full cast and creative team.

SMALL TOWN draws on 24 of Mellencamp's songs, with a book by Naomi Wallace and direction by Lisa Peterson. The musical follows a story of love and longing centered on two families, with choreography by Richard J. Hinds, music supervision by Andy York and music direction by Jason Hart shaping the score for the stage.

The cast includes Dillon Klena as Jack and Morgan Higgins as Diane, alongside Ron Bohmer as Jack's father Sean, Annie Golden as Lou, Matt Saldívar as Diane's father Sergio, Dale Soules as Jack's Aunt Box and Luna Lauren Velez as Diane's mother Maria. An ensemble rounds out the company for the Ogunquit Playhouse production, which begins performances October 1, 2026 in Ogunquit, Maine.

The rehearsal footage follows the theatre's earlier announcement of the show's full casting. Ogunquit Playhouse announced complete casting for SMALL TOWN, A John Mellencamp MUSICAL earlier this month, confirming Klena and Higgins in the lead roles ahead of the production's world premiere run.

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