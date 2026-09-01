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Video: Ogunquit Playhouse Goes Behind the Scenes in The Wig Shop

A look inside the department shaping looks for two Ogunquit mainstage productions.

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Ogunquit Playhouse has posted a behind-the-scenes video spotlighting the theatre's wig and hair department, offering audiences a rare glimpse at a piece of production work that rarely gets screen time. The video features Wig Shop Supervisor Teagan Rose walking viewers through the work the wig/hair team does to help bring shows like CITY OF ANGELS and THE PRODUCERS to life.

The footage ties directly into two productions currently associated with Ogunquit Playhouse's season, CITY OF ANGELS and THE PRODUCERS.

Ogunquit Playhouse staged a 25th anniversary production of THE PRODUCERS, with a book by Thomas Meehan and Mel Brooks and music and lyrics by Brooks, reuniting members of the original Broadway cast and creative team and featuring restored original Broadway costumes. Details on that production and its cast are covered in BroadwayWorld's first-look photos from the production.

The wig shop video gives credit to a department that works across both productions simultaneously, underscoring how much preparation goes into transforming actors for each show before audiences ever see them onstage.

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The Producers
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8/27 - 9/26/2026
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10/1 - 11/1/2026
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