Video: 'I Wanna Be a Producer' from THE PRODUCERS at Ogunquit Playhouse

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A new performance clip from Ogunquit Playhouse offers a look at 'I Wanna Be a Producer,' the number in which nebbish accountant Leo Bloom, played by Dan DeLuca, imagines trading his ledger books for a life on Broadway. The Maine theatre has posted the footage as part of its promotion of the show's current run, giving audiences a preview of the moment when Bloom's fantasy of producing shows starts to feel within reach.

THE PRODUCERS is built on Mel Brooks' 1968 film of the same name, with a stage book by Thomas Meehan and Brooks and music and lyrics by Brooks. The musical follows Bloom and washed-up producer Max Bialystock as they cook up a scheme to get rich by staging a guaranteed Broadway flop, only to watch their plan spectacularly backfire when the show becomes a hit.

Ogunquit Playhouse's staging marks the show's 25th anniversary and runs August 27 through September 26, 2026. The production reunites members of the original Broadway cast and creative team and features the original Broadway costumes, restored specifically for the Ogunquit engagement.

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