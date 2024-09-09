DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS & More Set for The Public Theatre 34th Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



​“Fall is officially here, which means it's time for the start of The Public Theatre's 34th season!” The Public Theatre's reputation for producing must-see professional theatre featuring actors from Broadway and beyond continues with an exciting list of plays guaranteed to satisfy theatre-lovers throughout the state.

Subscriptions and tickets to all shows throughout the season are currently on sale, and now is the perfect time to stock up on essentials like date nights, time with friends and inspiring theatre to feed your soul during the upcoming winter months.

The theatre begins its season with the Maine premiere of the recent Off-Broadway hit, DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS playing October 11-27. You'll scream with laughter at this hilarious comedy packed with silliness, witty wordplay and a nod to Mel Brooks and Monty Python when five actors sink their teeth into dozens of characters in this fast-paced, laugh-out-loud version of Dracula perfect for audiences of all blood types. Get ready for FANGtastic fun!

The holiday season is heralded by The Public Theatre's critically acclaimed version of A CHRISTMAS CAROL, December 13, 14, 15. Rediscover the magic of theatre, when six actors and a fiddler perform the Dickens' out of this classic story, bringing it to life in a way you've never imagined and will never forget. First developed 31 years ago at The Public Theatre, this unique adaptation has since been published and performed all over the world. The Public Theatre is delighted to offer quality family entertainment people can afford to bring their family to, with an unbeatable ticket price of only $15 for children 18 and under.

The theatre will ring in the new year with the hilarious, heartbreaking and critically acclaimed Off-Broadway hit, EVERY BRILLIANT THING January 24 – February 2. When a woman goes into the hospital because she finds it “hard to be happy”, her 6-year-old daughter starts writing her a list of all the brilliant things in life worth living for. No. 1: “Ice cream”, No. 94: “Friendly cats”, No. 317: “The even numbered Star Trek films”. As the girl grows older, her list grows longer, reminding her of all the large and small miracles in life. Told with the help of the audience, this play is a unique and immersive theatrical experience that reminds us of all the wonderful things that make life worth living. If you have ever written a "gratitude list", this play is for you.

The arrival of spring brings HALFWAY THERE playing March 14 – 23. Imagine Steel Magnolias meets The Golden Girls in this hilarious and heartfelt comedy about the unshakeable bonds of female friendship from the author of last year's hit Lunenberg. There's no such thing as a secret in Stewiacke, Nova Scotia when four lovable ladies meet every day for coffee and a gab fest. When a young doctor comes to town and takes an interest in the youngest of the women, he must undergo a “grilling” by her three wise-cracking middle-aged friends. Filled to the brim with humor, heart and romance, grab your best friend or sweetheart and go!

May 2 – 11 brings a satisfying combination of comedy and drama in the intriguing play NOW AND THEN. They say there are no “do-overs” in life, but if you could get one, would you take it? A young bartender and his girlfriend receive an intriguing proposition from a mysterious last-minute customer who offers them $2,000 to sit and talk with him for an hour. What follows is an emotional time-warp filled with laughter, romance, and unexpected life lessons. Don't miss this magical and wise comedy that explores the joys and consequences of following your heart.

The season ends on May 18th with THE DRAGON KING, a special production for children and their families from the Tanglewood Marionettes. Perfect for ages four and up, this award-winning underwater story based on Chinese folklore is filled with magical and colorful sea creatures and a Dragon that will knock your socks off! When a terrible drought occurs, a courageous grandmother must journey to the bottom of the sea in search of the elusive Dragon King to release the rain and save their land. Weekday morning matinees of this show are also available for school groups as a part of our student matinee program for only $7 a ticket.

As a part of their educational outreach and student matinee program, The Public Theatre presents special morning matinee performances for most productions in their season and also encourages young people 18 and under to attend any public performance Oct- May for only $15. This season, the theatre has also created a discount program called Thirty-Five Below offering $20 tickets to anyone 19-35 who signs up for the free membership at Thepublictheatre.org/membership.

In the spirit of encouraging community engagement and connection, The Theatre will also be offering a pre-show wine tasting held in the lobby included with the price of your ticket to the first Thursday performance of subscription shows. Saturday evening performances of subscription shows will also include a pre-show beer sampling called Saturday Night Samples.

Season subscriptions are currently on sale and includes a BONUS ticket you can use to bring a friends for free to any of the Subscription shows. Individual tickets, gift certificates, morning school-day student matinee performances and group rates (10 or more) are available for all productions. For more information visit www.thepublictheatre.org or call 782-3200. The Public Theatre is located at 31 Maple St. in downtown Lewiston.

