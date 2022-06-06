BE HERE NOW at Begins Performances June 17 At The Public Theatre!

The Public Theatre presents the Maine Premiere of Be Here Now, an intriguing comedy about happiness, running June 17-26.

Bari is a cynical, pessimistic professor currently working at a small-town fulfillment center surrounded by chatty and cheerful co-workers determined to perk her up. They are also determined to fix her up with their eccentric cousin Mike. But when Bari develops a medical condition that begins to transform her into a happy, hopeful, believer in love, she begins to wonder if curing her condition will return her to misery. A wise and quirky comedy, Be Here Now invites us to ponder the question, "Is happiness a choice or a pre-existing condition?"

"Be Here Now is the perfect play for this moment in time", says director Christopher Schario. "On the days when life can feel like nothing matters, Be Here Now offers a hopeful and uplifting perspective that will leave you with a new appreciation for life reminding you to not let the beauty of every moment pass you by without noticing."

Be Here Now features a professional cast of favorite familiar faces to Public Theatre audiences. Actress Janet Mitchko plays the role of Bari. Janet has appeared numerous times at TPT, most recently in A Doll's House Part 2, The Ladies Foursome, and Women in Jeopardy. Playing her love interest Mike is Russell Berrigan last seen at The Public Theatre as the husband in Sexy Laundry. Bari's cheerful co-workers Patty and Luanne will be played by Sheila Stasack and Mary Mattison Vallery. Sheila has appeared in numerous shows at TPT including A Christmas Carol, Communicating Doors and Red Herring. She has a delightful, comedy movie Love in Kilnerry coming out this summer. Mary is new to Public Theatre audiences. She originated the role of Elizabeth Bennet in the new musical Pride and Prejudice, now streaming on Amazon Prime. Designers for Be Here Now include Amber Callahan (set), Erin Fauble (lights), John Morrison (sound) and Debra Susi (costumes).

The Public Theatre is partnering with Davinci's Eatery, Fish Bones and The Pub at Baxter offering all ticket holders various discounts redeemable for dining during the entire month of June. Davinci's has also created a unique color changing cocktail called the Be Here Now, hoping to give patrons a delightful transformational experience.

NEW THIS SEASON The Public Theatre will be offering a Video-On-Demand option for Be Here Now that will be recorded in front of a live audience and can be watched from home beginning on June 21st.

The safety of our audiences and actors is our top priority, and The Public Theatre has upgraded its HVAC system with MERV filters for improved air-handling throughout the theatre that MEETS OR EXCEEDS ALL CDC GUIDELINES for air circulation and filtration. For everyone's protection we are also REQUIRING masks to be worn while in the building.

Be Here Now is playing at The Public Theatre, Lewiston/Auburn's Professional Theatre, June 17-26. Thurs-Sat at 7:30pm, Sun at 2pm with a Sat matinee on June 25 at 3pm. Tickets: $25 Adults, $22 groups. Tickets as well as Video on Demand tickets can be purchased online at thepublictheatre.org or by calling 782-3200. The Theatre is located at 31 Maple St. Lewiston.

Be Here Now is sponsored by Auburn Manufacturing, Cross Insurance and Mechanics Savings.