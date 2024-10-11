ANGELS IN AMERICA PT 2: PERESTROIKA Comes to Portland Stage Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Portland Stage Company and Dramatic Repertory Company will present ANGELS IN AMERICA PT 2: PERESTROIKA.

This is the stunning conclusion to one of America's most beloved and most important works. This production features an all-local cast and crew and is again co-directed by Portland's Peter Brown and Keith Powell Beyland.

This production is tight with a faster pace than other productions. It takes us through layers of human experience, making us think and feel, showing us the truth in moments of fantasy. Told through the intertwined lives of six New Yorkers, this story packs a punch. Confronting politics, spirituality, and sexuality with sharp humor and a sage observational eye, this great American epic shows us how community and connection can be forged in even the darkest of times.

Truly a play that leaves a lasting impact on all who see it, ANGELS IN AMERICA PT 2: PERESTROIKA is an ambitious marvel.

