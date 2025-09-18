WILD KRATTS LIVE! 2.0 to Play The Weidner in Green Bay May 2026

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The hit stage show Wild Kratts LIVE! will return to North America with an all-new production, Wild Kratts LIVE 2.0 – Activate Creature Power!, coming to The Weidner in Green Bay on Sunday, May 31, 2026, at 1 p.m.

Martin and Chris Kratt will take audiences on another classic Wild Kratts adventure, combining live action and animation with appearances from the rest of the team on screen at Tortuga HQ. Fans can expect new creature powers, fascinating animal facts, and the electrifying mix of science and spectacle that has made the series a family favorite.

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 3 at 10 a.m. exclusively at WeidnerCenter.com, in person at The Weidner Ticket Office, or by calling 920-465-2800. Fans can register now at wildkrattslive.com for a pre-sale code.

A limited number of VIP tickets will be available, including premium seating, a meet-and-greet with Chris and Martin Kratt, a signed photo, and a personal photo with the brothers.

About Wild Kratts LIVE!

Since 2014, Wild Kratts LIVE! has performed over 225 shows in more than 135 cities. The production was created by zoologists Martin and Chris Kratt, whose earlier series include Zoboomafoo, Kratt’s Creatures, and Be the Creature.

Their PBS KIDS show Wild Kratts, now in its sixth season, follows animated versions of the Kratt brothers as they explore the animal kingdom with Creature Power Suits and imaginative gadgets. The series has earned six Daytime Emmy nominations, including for Best Children’s Animated Program.

More information is available at wildkrattslive.com.