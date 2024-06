Review: TINA, THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL at The Overture

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



From the gripping opening number to the dynamic conclusion, Tina, The Tina Turner Musical, is on hell of an emotional rollercoaster.

The highs and lows of Tina's tumultuous journey are brilliantly encapsulated in the show, and her extraordinary music weaves through a narrative that is both heart-breaking and stunning.

With each note and move they made, both Ari Groover's and Zurin Villanueva's portrayals of Tina presented us with a tour-de-force rendering of all the raw emotion and fire in Tina; Their melodies were both a heavenly power and a soft whisper capturing dauntless vulnerability that chilled me to the bone and brought me to tears. The supporting cast was great too, animating the people that filled Tina's life - good and bad.

The production design was decadent. With dynamic staging, incredible costumes and evocative lighting, the audience was transported through the eras of Tina Turner's life, creating an intimate and involved feel in every scene. Accompanied by a talented live band mimicking the primal vigor of Tina's concerts superbly, some timeless smashes were brought to life, including 'Proud Mary' and 'What's Love Got to Do With It.'

But what really stuck with the show was its emotional heart. Tina, The Tina Turner Musical is more than a concert of a living music legend; it is a moving tale of a true underdog finally finding herself and reclaiming her narrative and history. It explores the suffering and hardship she endured from the abusive marriage to Ike Turner (Deon Releford-Lee) to her fight to be liberated and shows her as the fierce and inspiring figurehead we know and love.

I was so emotionally connected having followed Tina's journey. The show bore several minute standing ovation which showed the effect that the show had on all who attended. It was also a full-circle moment of paying homage to Tina Turner; a nod to her far-reaching impact on music and culture; it is testament to the spirit she carries with her till this day.

Madison, Wis. (May 28, 2024) — Iconic and unforgettable, TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL invites audiences to experience the electrifying journey of Tina Turner, the legendary "Queen of Rock 'n Roll." Known for her unparalleled talent as a singer, songwriter and actress, Tina Turner remains a towering figure in music history, having sold a staggering 100 million records worldwide. Bringing her extraordinary story to life, the musical will grace the stage of Overture Hall for eight performances from Tuesday, June 11 to Sunday, June 16, promising an unforgettable celebration of resilience, triumph and the timeless power of music.

TINA will play Tuesday through Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Tickets ($50-$159) are available at overture.org.

The North American touring cast is led by Ari Groover (“TINA,” “Head Over Heels,” “Holler If Ya hear Me,” “Little Shop of Horrors”) and Zurin Villanueva (“The Lion King,” “Mean Girls,” “Shuffle Along”) who will evenly share the role of Tina Turner, each playing four (of eight) performances a week. Also starring are Deon Releford-Lee as Ike Turner, Roz White as Zelma Bullock, Carla R. Stewart as Gran Georgeanna and Sarah Bockel as Rhonda.

The ensemble includes John Battagliese, Brittny Benai Smith, Daelyanna Kelly Benson, Antonio Beverly, Ben Bogen, Karen Burthwright, Brianna Cameron, Andrew Eckert, Amahri Edwards-Jones, Gordia Hayes, Andre Hinds, Crystal Joy, Symphony King, Kendall LeShanti, GiGi Lewis, Natalia Nappo, Nia Nelson-Williams, Terance Reddick, Shari Washington Rhone, Eric Siegle, Christine Suddeth, Rowan Vickers, Dylan S. Wallach, Kristopher Stanley Ward and Gerard M. Williams.

“The North American tour of “TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL” is one of eight productions that have opened around the world since the show began in the West End in 2018, which is testimony to Tina’s extraordinary legacy,” the producers, Tali Pelman from Stage Entertainment and Jimmy Nederlander said. “We can’t wait for America to see the two megawatt superstars who share the role of Tina, Deon Releford-Lee in the role of Ike, and the incredibly talented company who are on the road in this tour!"

Produced by Stage Entertainment, James L. Nederlander and Tali Pelman, in association with Tina Turner, “TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL” was written by Tony Award nominee and Pulitzer Prize winner Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins.

“TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL” is directed by Tony Award nominee Phyllida Lloyd with choreography by Tony Award nominee Anthony van Laast, set and costume designs by Tony Award nominee Mark Thompson, Music Supervision, Arrangements & Incidental Music by Nicholas Skilbeck, lighting by Tony Award nominee Bruno Poet, sound by Tony Award nominee Nevin Steinberg, projection design by Tony Award nominee Jeff Sugg, orchestrations by Tony Award nominee Ethan Popp, wigs, hair and makeup design by Drama Desk Award winner Campbell Young Associates and casting by The Telsey Office.



An uplifting comeback story like no other, “TINA – The Tina Turner Musical” is the inspiring journey of a woman who broke barriers and became the Queen of Rock n’ Roll. Set to the pulse-pounding soundtrack of her most beloved hits, this electrifying sensation will send you soaring to the rafters.

One of the world’s best-selling artists of all time, Tina Turner won 12 Grammy Awards and her live shows were seen by millions, with more concert tickets sold than any other solo performer in music history.

Featuring her much loved songs, “TINA – The Tina Turner Musical” is written by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Katori Hall and directed by the internationally acclaimed Phyllida Lloyd.

This new musical based on the life of legendary artist Tina Turner received its world premiere in April 2018 in London, where it opened to five-star reviews and has broken box office records at the Aldwych Theatre. In March 2019, the German production opened at Stage Operettenhaus in Hamburg, the Broadway production followed in November 2019 and was nominated for 12 Tony Awards including Best Musical. The Dutch production opened at the Beatrix Theater, Utrecht, in February 2020. A third European production opened in Fall 2021 at the Teatro Coliseum in Madrid, Spain and the most recent production opened at the Theatre Royal Sydney in Australia in May of 2023.

“TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL” originally opened on Broadway on November 7, 2019, and was nominated for 12 Tony Awards including Best Musical. The production reopened at Broadway’s Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on October 8, 2021, following the 18-month industry wide shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Broadway production ended performances Sunday, August 14.

Produced by Stage Entertainment and Ghostlight Records and featuring the original London cast, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical: Original Cast Recording is available worldwide on CD, both online and in stores. The CD features a 20-page booklet, which includes liner notes, synopsis and production and studio photography. The album was recorded in February 2019 at Angel Studios and RAK Studios, produced by the show’s Music Supervisor Nicholas Skilbeck and Kurt Deutsch and co-produced by Tom Kelly. To download or stream the album, or order the CD, please visit www.ghostlightrecords.lnk.to/riverdeep-tinaturnermusical.

When she was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in October 2021, Tina Turner became one of only three women in the institution’s history to be inducted twice (she was initially inducted in 1991, alongside Ike Turner).

The Emmy-nominated feature documentary TINA is now available to stream on HBO Max. A revealing and intimate look at the life and career of musical icon Tina Turner, TINA charts her improbable rise to early fame, her personal and professional struggles throughout her life and her even more improbable resurgence as a global phenomenon in the 1980s. The feature documentary is from Academy Award-winning directors Dan Lindsay, T.J. Martin and Lightbox, the production company founded by Academy Award-winning producer Simon Chinn and Emmy-winning producer Jonathan Chinn, together with Emmy-nominated producer Diane Becker.

Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.