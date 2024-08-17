Review: NEXT TO NORMAL at Music Theatre Of Madison

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



There was a general buzz of excitement throughout the audience. The venue was at about half house, and as I scanned the audience, I saw some familiar faces. I smiled, it was good to see theater people supporting theater here in Madison. With just a few musical notes, the audience quiets, lights down, lights up, and we are on our way.

Next to Normal is a moving and poignant show that deals with the real issues of coping with mental illness. It is filled with important messages, beauty, sorrow, joy, and mystery. I knew none of this before attending. I don’t tend to research shows before I see them. I want to experience it all firsthand, the way the audience does. I want the surprise and delight. I got all of the and so much more from watching Music Theatre of Madison’s rendition of this incredible musical.

Meghan Randolph beautifully plays Diana Goodman, the matriarch of the family. A woman haunted by a past she can’t let go of, leading her down a, seemingly endless, spiraling decline in which her entire family is caught up in.

Paul Milisch portrayal of Dan Goodman is filled with both joy and angst. Dan is a loving father, and doting husband who is nearing his wits end in dealing with his wife, loving her and at times, questioning that love and his decision to remain in the marriage.

Nora Perugini’s take on the daughter, Natalie Goodman, was both, exhilarating and heart breaking. Watching her journey through this show was riveting and exhausting, this fine actor kept the audience on it’s toes throughout the entire show.

Owen Sehgal does an excellent job as the root of all the issues within the family. As Gabe Goodman, son and brother, his performance was electric and otherworldly.

With the support of a couple of great Dr.s (Played by Brandon Aroonsavath) and Natalies on again/off again boyfriend Henry (Played by Nolan Limones) the world in which the Goodmans live, rollercoasters out of control.

The show was a joy, and it touched on so many topics that are pertinent and important. “Why did you stop taking your meds?” “Is the cure better than the disease?” And many others are addressed in the show.

As someone who has been in therapy for some time, it also fells very real, from talk therapy (I feel like I’m telling someone else story) to the pharmacological aspects (it takes time to find the right combination of medications) the show pulls no punches.

This particular staging of Next to Normal was extremely well done. Professional and entertaining. It was opening night and, to the audience at least, went without a hitch. Professional, entertaining, informative, and glitch free, just how I like my theater.

Go see this remarkable show before it’s too late.

The show runs August 16, 17, 22, 23, and 24 at 7:30 pm, and August 18th at 2:00 pm. The show plays at The Play Circle Theatre in the Memorial Union. Get your tickets here.

Photo Credit: Julia Ragalie

Comments

