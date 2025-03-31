HENRY THE FIFTH to be Presented at Madison Shakespeare Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Madison Shakespeare Company has revealed the full details of its spring 2025 production at the downtown Bartell Theatre. Henry the Fifth, the historical war drama by Shakespeare which concludes the "Henriad," will premiere on May 2. Sam D. White, a Madison theater legend who spent the summer 2024 season performing with American Players Theatre in Spring Green, WI, directs the production.

Henry the Fifth will perform May 2-11 on the intimate Evjue Stage of the Bartell Theatre. "Most concepts for Henry V fall into the trap of thinking bigger is better: they call for more soldiers, longer battles, bigger staging," said MSC producer Jason Compton. "When Sam presented a concept for Henry that focused on the man himself, 'a soldier's story' as he frequently reminds us, I knew we were ready to finally finish Henry's story."

Henry the Fifth concludes a narrative journey which began in February 2017 with the premiere of Richard the Second, the first of the four Henriad chapters. That production was directed by Christopher William Wolter and was the first Shakespearean history presented by MSC. Set in modern times, it emphasized the effects of media and image on real-world political outcomes. That production was followed by the 2018 production of Henry the Fourth and 2019's Henry the Fourth Part Two, both directed by Francisco Torres and both set in historical period. Sam D. White appeared in both productions as Falstaff, who first nurtures but is ultimately rejected by the rising Prince Hal. "At the end of Henry IV Part Two, Prince Hal becomes King of England. But we left him hanging. We never showed his eventful reign," Compton said.

Six years later, King Henry V finishes his story. The production returns the Henriad to a contemporary setting, where international relations are much about whim as about sound policy. The uneasy detente between France and England is broken by an insult from the French heir. King Henry responds not in kind, but with a deadly invasion that changes the course of European history forever.

Joshua Woolfolk returns to MSC for the first time in five years to play King Henry V. He last appeared as Hamlet in February 2020 and anchored the 2018 MSC production of Taming of the Shrew as Petruchio. "Josh's availability was essential for this project. And as he played Thomas Mowbray in our Richard the Second, whose conflict with the future Henry IV sets Richard on the course to ruin, having him return to bookend our Henriad is the most fitting way to finish the story," Compton said.

Joining Woolfolk onstage is MSC veteran Jackson Rosenberry who previously appeared in Henry the Fourth Part Two plus fellow company veterans Rebecca Raether, Zach Bigelow, Donavon Armbruster, Brian R. Johnson, Betsy Wood, and Ben Ruyle. Maxton Young-Jones, Amelia Eichmeier, John Hendel, and Rhiannon Talbot make their MSC debuts. The production is stage managed by Jason Summerlott, himself a performer in Henry IV Part 2.

Henry the Fifth concludes MSC's first season as a Resident of the Bartell Theatre. Details of the 2025-2026 indoor season will be available in May. MSC will also present play readings April 26 as Shakespeare In the Park moves to Eastmorland Community Center. The company's summer programming includes Shakespeare's Lovers In June, June 7-8 at Tyranena Brewing Company in Lake Mills, and The Comedy of Errors, July 18-27 at Madison Country Day School.

Madison Shakespeare Company has produced engaging and accessible classic theater in south-central Wisconsin since 2012.

