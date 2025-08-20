PRIMARY TRUST to be Presented at Forward Theater in September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



​To kick off the 2025-26 season, Forward Theater Company will present Primary Trust by Eboni Booth. Directed by Mikael Burke. Performances are in the Playhouse at Overture Center for the Arts, September 4-21. The play features Terry Bell, James Carrington, Lachrisa Grandberry, and Sam D. White.

Winner of the 2024 Pulitzer Prize and one of America's most-produced plays in 2025, Primary Trust is receiving its Wisconsin debut at Forward.

“Sometimes we read a script and know immediately that we must produce it. This was one of those scripts,” said Artistic Director Jen Uphoff Gray.

“This season, we decided to present four extraordinary plays about people who refuse to accept the status quo in their own lives. Characters who challenge expectations, take control, and remind us that change is always possible. Primary Trust embodies this theme perfectly – I'm thrilled to begin the season with a story of human connection and the family we choose.”

Kenneth has never needed much: a steady job, a quiet routine, and a mai tai (or two) with his Best Friend. But when life pulls the rug out from under him, Kenneth is forced to step beyond the familiar and into the unknown. What he discovers is a world richer and more expansive than he ever imagined. This whimsical new comedy reminds us that sometimes, the smallest steps lead to the most extraordinary transformations.