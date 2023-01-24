Overture's Cabaret Series Continues With Ryan Silverman Next Month

Overture Center's Capitol Theater is the perfect setting for an early Valentine's Day celebration, filled with laughter and music at An Evening with Ryan Silverman on Thursday, Feb. 9. This is the second performance of the three-show 2022/23 Cabaret Series, featuring cocktails and hors d'oeuvres in the lobby at 6:30 p.m. followed by dinner by Catering a Fresco on Capitol Theater Stage at 7 p.M. Silverman performs at 8 p.m. Ticket price includes dinner. Tickets ($140) are available at overture.org.

Noted for his performances which "stand in memory" (The New York Times), multiple Drama Desk nominee Ryan Silverman has been praised as the "smoothest, most assured bari-tenor, leading-man theatre voice at the moment" (Playbill.com). Silverman received a Drama Desk nomination for Best Actor for the role of Terry Connor in Side Show on Broadway and has starred as Raoul in The Phantom of the Opera and as Billy Flynn in CHICAGO.

Silverman also received Drama Desk and Drama League nominations for his performance as Giorgio in CSC's 2013 production of Passion, which the New York Times praised for its "risk-taking, unconditional emotional commitment." Additionally, he has appeared as Sir Lancelot in Camelot at the Kennedy Center, in the Théâtre du Châtelet's acclaimed production of Passion opposite Natalie Dessay, as Tony in the Olivier-nominated 2008 West End production of West Side Story, and in the premiere of Delaware Theater Company's new musical, A Sign of The Times.

Silverman recently starred in concert with West Side Story with the Philadelphia Orchestra and in The Golden Apple at City Center Encores! He has made soloist appearances with the New York Pops, Seattle Symphony, Philly Pops, Cincinnati Pops, Houston Symphony, the NHK Symphony in Tokyo, the Cleveland Orchestra, Detroit Symphony, Vancouver Symphony, the Kaohsiung Symphony in Taiwan and Edmonton Symphony, among others.

Other credits include Cry-Baby on Broadway, Finian's Rainbow (Irish Repertory Theater) and New York City Opera's The Most Happy Fella. He recently made his debut at Papermill, starring in Ken Ludwig's A Comedy of Tenors.

Regional credits include Thoroughly Modern Millie (Jimmy), Cinderella (the Prince), Grease! (Danny), Hello Dolly! (Cornelius), Assassins (John Wilkes Booth), Sweeney Todd (Anthony), Forever Plaid (Smudge) and Blood Brothers (Eddie Lyons). Silverman has performed his club act the Café Carlyle (month long residency) and Feinstein's at the Regency, as well as 54Below with Melissa Errico. His television and film credits include Suits, Good Fight, Gossip Girl, The 5 Minarets Of New York, Sex and the City 2 and True Blood.