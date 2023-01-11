Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Overture Galleries Is Looking For Visual Artists To Exhibit In 2023-25 Seasons

Applications are due Monday, March 20, 2023.

Jan. 11, 2023  

Overture Center for the Arts is now accepting artist applications for Gallery I, II and III as part of our 2023-25 seasons. Located in Overture Center, 201 State Street, the Overture Galleries radiate off the Rotunda lobby on three levels, serving as an entryway to the Capitol Theater. Overture aims to exhibit a wide variety of artists, media and visual art from throughout Dane County. Applications are due Monday, March 20, 2023.

APPLICANTS INFORMATIONAL MEETING: Interested applicants are invited to learn more about Overture Galleries and the application process at an upcoming meeting on Monday, Feb. 13, 6-7 p.m. in Wisconsin Studio (third floor).

Gallery guidelines, floor plans, tips and examples are available online along with the application: Info for Artists.

Individual applicants will be placed into two-person or group shows. Overture Galleries also accepts curatorial proposals and group proposals. Group and curated exhibits must be organized with a strong conceptual and visual theme and include work by at least two artists, the majority of whom reside in Dane County.

Questions about the application or the process should be directed to Galleries and Community Programs Manager Beth Racette at bracette@overture.org or 608.258.4169.

Follow Overture Galleries on Facebook for announcements about exhibitions, opportunities and other relevant information.

Overture Center for the Arts is committed to social and racial justice through a focus on access, equity, diversity and inclusion. We aspire to support the voice and vision of artists of all races, ethnicities, gender identities, sexual orientations, religions and range of abilities.

OVERTURE CENTER FOR THE ARTS in Madison, Wis., is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts organization that features seven state-of-the-art performance spaces and four galleries where national and international touring artists, nine resident companies and hundreds of local artists engage people in nearly 700,000 educational and artistic experiences each year. With the vision to provide "Extraordinary Experiences for All," Overture's mission is to support and elevate our community's creative culture, economy and quality of life through the arts. overture.org



