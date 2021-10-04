Overture Center Receives Two $100k Donations

Overture Center for the Arts has announced its newest Local Legend and Corporate Champion: Madison resident Deirdre Garton and J.H. Findorff & Son Inc., a Madison-based construction company offering commercial building services for more than 130 years.

Overture's Local Legend and Corporate Champion have pledged funds in a challenge to area residents and businesses to support the arts at Overture Center during its Match Campaign, now through Friday, Dec. 31, 2021.

Local Legend: Deirdre Garton

With a contribution of $100,000, Local Legends lead by example in their support of the arts and community engagement at Overture Center.

"The reason I continue to go to exhibitions and arts performances at Overture Center is because I want to experience the feelings of wonder and awe, over and over again," said Deirdre Garton. "I've been very blessed in my life, and my family history is one of sharing, so I decided to give this gift to Overture to help make it possible for everybody to have arts experiences like I've had."

Corporate Champion: J.H. Findorff & Son, Inc.

Corporate Champions contribute $100,000 to bring extraordinary performances to Madison, increase access to the arts through free or low-cost programs, support the arts in area schools and champion new program development to meet the emerging needs of the community.

"Many of us at Findorff look at Overture with a legacy lens," said Findorff President and CEO Jim Yehle. "As a long-time partner of the organization, Findorff has provided the expert craftsmanship necessary, supporting the arts and Overture's overall mission. We know our continued partnership will help to ensure Overture Center for the Arts remains the vibrant space that Findorff constructed years ago."

History

In 2012, three generous donors stepped forward each with a $100,000 gift to Overture Center and challenged the community to match their collective gift. From this philanthropic seed grew Overture's Local Legends program. In 2019, corporate or foundation Local Legends were renamed Corporate Champions.

Each year a new class of Local Legends and Corporate Champions is recognized for their incredible generosity during Overture's Match Campaign. Thanks to Local Legends and Corporate Champions and their challenge to Overture's community of supporters, the annual Match Campaign has raised more than $10 million. Local Legends and Corporate Champions are recognized for their extraordinary generosity through the year, including permanent recognition in Overture's Rotunda.

Past Local Legends and Corporate Champions:

2020 - Dianne Christensen in honor of Sandra Gajic and Bell Laboratories, Inc.

2019 - Norman and Barbara Mittelstaedt Berven, Vance and Jody Tang, and Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison

2018 - The Connor Hughes Family, Betty Harris Custer and Custer Financial Services, Old National Bank, Jack and Sarah Salzwedel, Charles and Barbara Saeman, and Vance and Jody Tang.

2017- Exact Sciences Corporation, Judith and Nick Topitzes, Sandy and Jun Lee and two anonymous couples, one in honor of Glenda Noel-Ney, Overture's VP of Advancement, and Tim Sauers, VP of Programming and Community Engagement, for their dedication to the arts throughout their careers, and the other in honor of the building and providing access for all to enjoy.

2016 - Jim and Sue Bakke, Diane Ballweg, Jim Imhoff and Kitty Kuhl, Jonathan and Susan Lipp and Tom and Peggy Pyle

2015 - Ron and Deborah Krantz and an anonymous donor in honor of Ted & Gail DeDee

2014 - Joe and Mary Ellyn Sensenbrenner and Bea and Lau Christensen

2013 - MG&E Foundation, Kelly Family Foundation and Dianne Christensen

Match Campaign is underway!

Overture Center depends on gifts to thrive, and now is the best time to give! Corporate Champion, J.H. Findorff & Son Inc., and Local Legend, Deirdre Garton, will match every gift dollar-for-dollar up to $200,000. To qualify for the match, gifts may be made by individuals or businesses and designated to the Overture Annual Fund or in support of a community program. Performance or program sponsorships will not be counted toward the match.

In 2012, Overture Center became a private nonprofit organization, continuing its mission to engage the community in the arts and ensure access to the arts for all, regardless of their social or economic standing. Programs are funded by charitable support from the community.

For more information on how you can support Overture Center, please contact Overture's development team at 608.258.4979 or development@overture.org.