NOBODY DOES IT BETTER: Chick Singers Of The '70s to be Presented at SideNotes Cabaret

NOBODY DOES IT BETTER: Chick Singers of the '70s, a collection of hit songs by Linda Ronstadt, Donna Summer, Anne Murray, Helen Reddy, and other superstars, will be presented in the SideNotes Cabaret of Sunset Playhouse, September 30 through October 3, 2021. Backed by a trio of musicians led by KERRY HART BIENEMAN, vocalists Hannah Esch, KASSANDRA NOVELL, and ASHLEY PATIN will take audiences back to the 1970s when feisty females were filling the charts with solid gold hits.

Hannah Esch, a Milwaukee-based performer and arts educator, holds a B.F.A. in Vocal Performance and Music Education from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. She is the Concerts for Schools and Education Manager for the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra and has worked as an arts educator in the area for several years.

KASSANDRA NOVELL received her B.A. in Music Performance from University of Wisconsin Parkside. She has performed with the Milwaukee Symphony Chorus and several local theater companies. With her band, Mercy Isle, Kassandra has appeared at festivals in the U.S., Belgium, and the Netherlands.

ASHLEY PATIN, a graduate of the University of Northern Colorado with a B.A. in Acting, is a freelance choreographer, actor, singer, and theater educator in southeastern Wisconsin. She has served as Tour Director and Community Enrichment Coordinator for Kids From Wisconsin and as Lead Choreographer for Main Street Song and Dance Troupe.

KERRY HART BIENEMAN received a Master's Degree in Vocal Performance from Northwestern University and served as a voice professor at Carthage College and University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. For the past several years she has been Music Director for Sunset's popular Musical MainStage Concert Series. Guitarist CASEY OLSON is well known to audiences throughout Wisconsin and received his Bachelor of Fine Arts in Finger-Style Guitar from UWM's Peck School of the Arts. Drummer Jim Ryan has been playing regionally for decades, appears with big bands and smaller combos, and maintains a private drum instruction studio.

Veteran performer Karl Miller serves as Director and Creative Liaison. Peggy Peterson RYAN is the Scriptwriter of the production and Producer of the SideNotes Cabaret Series.

In keeping with current health department recommendations, Sunset Playhouse has created extensive guidelines for the safety of our patrons, performers, volunteers, and staff. These guidelines will be in effect until future notice and details are available on Sunset's website, sunsetplayhouse.com.

Performances of NOBODY DOES IT BETTER: Chick Singers of the '70s are September 30, October 1, and October 2 at 7:30PM and Sunday, October 3 at 2:00PM.

The box office will be open Tuesday through Friday from 1:00 - 5:00 PM. To reserve tickets by phone, call 262-782-4430.

For group sales, contact Stephanie at 262-782-4431, ex. 291. Sunset Playhouse is located at 700 Wall Street in Elm Grove, WI.