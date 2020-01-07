Madison Ballet's INSIDE OUT, A New Show Of Original Choreography, Opens January 17

On the heels of this season's spectacular and beloved production of The Nutcracker, the Madison Ballet is poised to present, Inside Out, a selection of new works performed at the Bartell Theater's Drury Stage.

Inside Out features the work of some of Madison's most talented choreographers, providing the opportunity for audiences to experience new works in an intimate setting. It is the result of Madison Ballet's continuing commitment to producing and supporting the creation of new choreography by innovative artists.

Inside Out

Bartell Theater

January 17, 8 p.m. | January 18, 2 p.m. & 8 p.m.

January 24, 8 p.m. | January 25, 2 p.m. & 8 p.m.

Featured in this program are the following:

The Restless Hours is choreographed by Madison Ballet's principal dancer, Malachi Squires, to the music of Argentine composer Astor Piazzola, Squires uses the style and influence of authentic Argentine tango to express a variety of emotional relationships amongst six of the Ballet's dancers.

Winter and Spring, performed to excerpts from Antonio Vivaldi's The Four Seasons, choreographed by Madison Ballet's Artistic Director, Sara Stewart Schumann. Last year, Schumann's choreography to Spring portrayed early flowers bursting forth into a bright, fresh new world. This season's addition of Winter movements contrasts the bitter cold outside with the warmth and camaraderie of couples entertaining inside by the fire, only to return once again to the terrible icy wind and a lover's triangle gone wrong.

InFlow is performed to music composed by Philip Glass for the movie, The Hours. Ballet Master Tom Mattingly choreographed this new piece for Madison Ballet's Emerging Voices program.

Evening Song is a brief pas de deux choreographed by company dancer and Rehearsal Assistant, Andrew Erickson, to one of Antonin Dvorak's Gypsy Songs, "Als die alte Mutter", arranged by Fritz Kreisler for cello.

Continue is choreographed by Ballet Master and School Director Rachelle Butler. Set to the music of Nina Simone, Black Violin and Gramatik, Continue celebrates dancers of color who break boundaries to find their voice within the ballet world.

Ticket Information

Tickets to Inside Out can be purchased online at madisonballet.org/tickets or by calling the Overture Center Box Office at (608) 258-4141.

For nearly 40 years, Madison Ballet has been an integral part of the vibrant Dane County arts community. Professional ballet education and training with the School of Ballet assures that students of all ages and skill levels gain the poise, confidence, discipline, and fundamental life skills intrinsic to the study of classical ballet. Full scale productions such as the acclaimed Nutcracker and imaginative contemporary performances by the professional repertory company reach more than 13,000 people each year, while scholarships and neighborhood outreach programs connect hundreds of families and young people with the joy of dance.





