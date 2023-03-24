International Festival Set For Next Weekend at Overture
The annual festival has expanded to a two-day event on Saturday, April 1 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, April 2 from 1-4 p.m.
International Festival at Overture Center is NEXT WEEKEND-and it's bigger and better than ever! The annual festival has expanded to a two-day event on Saturday, April 1 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, April 2 from 1-4 p.m. Together, we will celebrate the rich cultural heritage and diversity of our community with free performances throughout Overture by artists who call Dane County home, tasty cuisines, stunning arts and crafts from around the world, and information from many local organizations and businesses with global connections. More than 40 cultures will be represented with 30-plus artists and 30-plus craft/arts and food vendors.
Guests may participate in person at Overture or online for select livestreamed performances via Overture's Facebook page. In addition, more than 100 area schools are expected to join the festival from their classrooms the week of April 3 to learn about global cultures through online videos and study guides.
SATURDAY PERFORMANCES - 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Andreas Transo and Charlene Adzima - children's music in Ireland with free spoon haircuts
- Atimevu - traditional music from Ghana
- Boliviamanta Dance WI - traditional Bolivian folkloric dances
- Breckenridge School of Highland Dance - dances highlighting the colorful tartans of Scotland
- Cris Plata Trio - Mexican/American South Texas border music
- DanzTrad - Mexican culture through dance
- Guitar House of Madison - Spanish guitar music
- Last Gaspe - Canadian, Irish and American fiddle music
- Leslie Damaso - Filipino jazz opera
- Limanya Drum & Dance Ensemble - Drum and dance from Guinea, West Africa
- LuLu Quintet - Sparkling French/Romany "hot club" jazz inspired by Django Reinhardt
- Mad Craic Irish Dance - Adult Irish dancers performing in modern and old styles
- Madison Maennerchor - Wisconsin's oldest German men's chorus
- Madison Pipes and Drums - music from Scotland and Ireland
- Mesoghios Greek Dance Troup - Greek Gypsy dances
- Nanditha Mazumdar - traditional Indian classical dance from Bharatanatyam
- Raizes do Brasil - Afro-Brazilian martial-art dance and maculele, a sister art form to Capoeira
- Sadira Middle Eastern Dance - joyful, vibrant women's dances of the Middle East
- Sergio El Vacilon - Cuban love songs and folk music
- Tania Tandias Flamenco & Spanish Dance - fiery dances from Spain
- The Handphibians -drumming modeled after the samba schools of Brazil
- Tri Bratovchedki - a cappella songs in rhythms, harmonies and languages of Eastern Europe
- UW Russian Folk Orchestra - Eastern Europe folk music
- Yid Vicious - Klezmer dance music
- Zaibas Lithuanian Dancers - Lithuanian heritage through dance
SUNDAY PERFORMANCES - 1-4 p.m.
- Beni Daiko - Taiko drumming
- Madison Chinese Culture Association
- Meenakshi Ganesan and the Kalaanjali Dance Company - Bharatanatyam classical Indian dance
- Okami Taiko - Japanese Okinawan style taiko drumming
- Zhong Yi Kung Fu Association - traditional Sar Pink style of Lion Dance with live music
INTERNATIONAL MARKET - SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
- Amawa
- Council on International Educational Exchange
- Fair Anita
- Friendship Force - Wisconsin - Madison
- Madison-Mantova Sister City
- Hope Institute of Uganda
- Hurling and Football Club of Madison
- Inti Fair Trade
- Knitting for Peace
- Madison Arcatao Sister City Project
- Madison Area Chinese Community Organization
- Madison Vilnius Sister Cities, Inc.
- Madison-Camaguey Sister City Association
- Madison-Freiburg Sister City Committee
- Madison-Obihiro Sister Cities, Inc.
- Madison-Rafah Sister City Project
- Naska's Handmade
- Nepali American Friendship Association
- Otavalo
- Palestine Partners/Play for Palestine
- Returned Peace Corps Volunteers of Wisconsin-Madison
- UW-Madison International Reach
- Wisconsin International Resource Consortium
- Yachack
INTERNATIONAL CAFE - SATURDAY ONLY
- Café Costa Rica LLC
- Jakarta Café
- Madame Chu Delicacies
- Spice Yatra
- M&J Jamaican Kitch'n
- Toast
- Italian Workmen's Club - Madison
- La Joe Bla LLC
- Rolling Pin Bake Shop
ADDITIONAL ACTIVITIES
- Rotunda Lobby
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY | 10 AM - 4:30 PM| Mark your cultural heritage and current home on magnetic maps.
- Promenade Lounge, Level II
SATURDAY | 10 AM - 5 PM | Explore new cultures with student ambassadors from UW-Madison International Reach.
- Promenade Hall
SATURDAY | 10 AM - 5 PM | Little Eagle Arts Foundation (LEAF) presents hands-on art activities (beaded friendship bracelets and deer sculptures with black ash fiber) and will exhibit examples of regalia from the LEAF art collection (several of Native artists are also featured in Rotunda Gallery).
International Festival 2023 is funded by Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison, CUNA Mutual Group, Madison Community Foundation and Dane Arts.