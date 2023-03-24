International Festival Set For Next Weekend at Overture

International Festival at Overture Center is NEXT WEEKEND-and it's bigger and better than ever! The annual festival has expanded to a two-day event on Saturday, April 1 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, April 2 from 1-4 p.m. Together, we will celebrate the rich cultural heritage and diversity of our community with free performances throughout Overture by artists who call Dane County home, tasty cuisines, stunning arts and crafts from around the world, and information from many local organizations and businesses with global connections. More than 40 cultures will be represented with 30-plus artists and 30-plus craft/arts and food vendors.

Guests may participate in person at Overture or online for select livestreamed performances via Overture's Facebook page. In addition, more than 100 area schools are expected to join the festival from their classrooms the week of April 3 to learn about global cultures through online videos and study guides.

SATURDAY PERFORMANCES - 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Andreas Transo and Charlene Adzima - children's music in Ireland with free spoon haircuts

Atimevu - traditional music from Ghana

Boliviamanta Dance WI - traditional Bolivian folkloric dances

Breckenridge School of Highland Dance - dances highlighting the colorful tartans of Scotland

Cris Plata Trio - Mexican/American South Texas border music

DanzTrad - Mexican culture through dance

Guitar House of Madison - Spanish guitar music

Last Gaspe - Canadian, Irish and American fiddle music

Leslie Damaso - Filipino jazz opera

Limanya Drum & Dance Ensemble - Drum and dance from Guinea, West Africa

LuLu Quintet - Sparkling French/Romany "hot club" jazz inspired by Django Reinhardt

Mad Craic Irish Dance - Adult Irish dancers performing in modern and old styles

Madison Maennerchor - Wisconsin's oldest German men's chorus

Madison Pipes and Drums - music from Scotland and Ireland

Mesoghios Greek Dance Troup - Greek Gypsy dances

Nanditha Mazumdar - traditional Indian classical dance from Bharatanatyam

Raizes do Brasil - Afro-Brazilian martial-art dance and maculele, a sister art form to Capoeira

Sadira Middle Eastern Dance - joyful, vibrant women's dances of the Middle East

Sergio El Vacilon - Cuban love songs and folk music

Tania Tandias Flamenco & Spanish Dance - fiery dances from Spain

The Handphibians -drumming modeled after the samba schools of Brazil

Tri Bratovchedki - a cappella songs in rhythms, harmonies and languages of Eastern Europe

UW Russian Folk Orchestra - Eastern Europe folk music

Yid Vicious - Klezmer dance music

Zaibas Lithuanian Dancers - Lithuanian heritage through dance

SUNDAY PERFORMANCES - 1-4 p.m.

Beni Daiko - Taiko drumming

Madison Chinese Culture Association

Meenakshi Ganesan and the Kalaanjali Dance Company - Bharatanatyam classical Indian dance

Okami Taiko - Japanese Okinawan style taiko drumming

Zhong Yi Kung Fu Association - traditional Sar Pink style of Lion Dance with live music

INTERNATIONAL MARKET - SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

Amawa

Council on International Educational Exchange

Fair Anita

Friendship Force - Wisconsin - Madison

Madison-Mantova Sister City

Hope Institute of Uganda

Hurling and Football Club of Madison

Inti Fair Trade

Knitting for Peace

Madison Arcatao Sister City Project

Madison Area Chinese Community Organization

Madison Vilnius Sister Cities, Inc.

Madison-Camaguey Sister City Association

Madison-Freiburg Sister City Committee

Madison-Obihiro Sister Cities, Inc.

Madison-Rafah Sister City Project

Naska's Handmade

Nepali American Friendship Association

Otavalo

Palestine Partners/Play for Palestine

Returned Peace Corps Volunteers of Wisconsin-Madison

UW-Madison International Reach

Wisconsin International Resource Consortium

Yachack

INTERNATIONAL CAFE - SATURDAY ONLY

Café Costa Rica LLC

Jakarta Café

Madame Chu Delicacies

Spice Yatra

M&J Jamaican Kitch'n

Toast

Italian Workmen's Club - Madison

La Joe Bla LLC

Rolling Pin Bake Shop

ADDITIONAL ACTIVITIES

Rotunda Lobby

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY | 10 AM - 4:30 PM| Mark your cultural heritage and current home on magnetic maps.

Promenade Lounge, Level II

SATURDAY | 10 AM - 5 PM | Explore new cultures with student ambassadors from UW-Madison International Reach.

Promenade Hall

SATURDAY | 10 AM - 5 PM | Little Eagle Arts Foundation (LEAF) presents hands-on art activities (beaded friendship bracelets and deer sculptures with black ash fiber) and will exhibit examples of regalia from the LEAF art collection (several of Native artists are also featured in Rotunda Gallery).

International Festival 2023 is funded by Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison, CUNA Mutual Group, Madison Community Foundation and Dane Arts.