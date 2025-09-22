HAMILTON Returns To Madison 

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Producer Jeffrey Seller and Overture Center for the Arts announced that tickets for "Hamilton" go on sale to the public on Thursday, Sept. 25 at 11 a.m. online, in person at the ticket office or by calling 608.258.4141. Tickets are available for performances on Tuesday, Jan. 6 through Sunday, Jan. 18.

There is a maximum purchase limit of eight tickets per account for the engagement. When tickets go on sale, prices will start at $48.90, with a select number of premium seats available from $302.95, for all performances. There will be a lottery for 40 $10 seats for all performances. Details will be announced closer to the engagement.

Jeffrey Seller notes, “It's tempting to get tickets any way you can. There are many sites and people who are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets. For the best seats, the best prices and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, all purchases for the Madison engagement should be made through overture.org.”

A revolutionary story of passion, unstoppable ambition and the dawn of a new nation, “Hamilton” is the epic saga that follows the rise of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton as he fights for honor, love and a legacy that would shape the course of a nation.

Based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography and set to a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, “Hamilton” has had a profound impact on culture, politics and education. In addition to its 11 Tony Awards, it has won Grammy®, Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

“Hamilton” features book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire.

“Hamilton” features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, and casting by Telsey + Company, Bethany Knox, CSA.

The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater.

The “Hamilton” Original Broadway Cast Recording is available everywhere nationwide.