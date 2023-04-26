Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Featured Artists Speak About The Inspiration and Ideas Behind Their Artwork at Overture

The event is on Friday, May 5 from 5-8 p.m. in the galleries.

Apr. 26, 2023  

Featured Artists Speak About The Inspiration and Ideas Behind Their Artwork at Overture

To connect and learn more about the artwork featured in Overture Galleries' spring exhibitions, please join in for artist talks and a reception on Friday, May 5 from 5-8 p.m. in the galleries. The reception begins with artist talks in Playhouse Gallery at 5 p.m. followed by a fun, interactive, fast-paced voting experience presented by Rotate Theater at 6 p.m. Artist talks in Galleries I, II and III begin at 6:30 p.m.

In a new Overture Galleries exhibit titled "Democracy," more than 50 artists (local, regional and beyond) explore their questions and interpretations of the current state of democracy. What is the history and definition of democracy? How does a democratic political system work? What is your vision of a healthy democracy? Guests are invited to delve into these questions and more as they peruse the exhibit, which runs through Sunday, June 4 in Playhouse Gallery.

Three more spring exhibits in Galleries I, II and III run through Sunday, May 28. This cycle, like US democracy, contains a multiplicity of voices presented through adventurous handling of materials and installations. Themes include immigration and layers of the bilingual experience, repair of lost and broken hearts, firefighting training and the ethereal aspects of the human condition.

Overture Galleries are always free and open to the public, and most artworks are for sale by regional artists.

PLAYHOUSE GALLERY - Democracy

President Abraham Lincoln described democracy in his Gettysburg Address as a form of "...government of the people, by the people, for the people..." An ideal democratic system would listen to and serve all its people equally. Today, democracies around the world are being challenged, but what exactly does it mean to be in a democratic system? And who are "the people?" This exhibit provides an opportunity for artists to explore some of these questions along with their interpretations of the current state democracy.

GALLERY I - Substance | Presence

Hong Huo and Maeve Leslie are both fascinated with translating their narratives into the making and material of art. Huo animates her bi-lingual writing process with ink drawings into a new storytelling device. Leslie depicts the lasting impacts of immigration and assimilation through handmade paper, printmaking and installation.

GALLERY II - Meditations on Hope

Katharine Marchant and Lorraine Reynolds portray vulnerability. Marchant's drawings depict influential moments of her development in the firefighting culture. Reynolds' sculptures of hearts, the repetitive wrapping of reclaimed fabrics and meditative stitches transform personal grief and trauma into repair and healing. Together, the works are meditations of destruction, creation and rebirth.

GALLERY III - Looking Out | Looking Up

The art of Cameron Anderson and Joyce Gust explore the mysterious and ethereal. Gust's paintings and monotypes create a spiritual environment in which figures merge and dissolve. Anderson's new linocuts, watercolors, architectural models and found objects head North to explore memory and meaning.

Overture Galleries are sponsored by The Arts Access Fund, a component fund of the Madison Community Foundation, Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison, and by contributions to Overture Center for the Arts. Overture is grateful for this community support that helps make these experiences possible.



Gravity & Other Myths A SIMPLE SPACE Combines Contemporary Circus And A Fistful Of Gri Photo
Gravity & Other Myths' A SIMPLE SPACE Combines Contemporary Circus And A Fistful Of Grit Into An Artform
In an awe-inspiring display of strength, skill and creativity, this award-winning show will exhilarate and amaze you. Gravity & Other Myths, a circus company with roots in Adelaide, Australia, presents “A Simple Space” on Saturday, May 6 at 7 p.m. in Capitol Theater.
BEETLEJUICE, LES MISERABLES, and More Set For Overture Centers 2023/24 Season Photo
BEETLEJUICE, LES MISERABLES, and More Set For Overture Center's 2023/24 Season
Using a famous line from Broadway's “Moulin Rouge, The Musical,” Overture Center revealed its “spectacular” 2023/24 season at a live, in-person event in Overture Hall Main Lobby this evening, showcasing an array of diverse artistic expressions, cultures and personalities. Learn more about the lineup here!
The Mayhem Poets Come To Capitol Theatre This May Photo
The Mayhem Poets Come To Capitol Theatre This May
“Let's go see a poetry show.” That is a sentence rarely proclaimed and usually responded to with cringes and excuses. The Mayhem Poets are on a mission to change that.
Bryan Smith Brings New NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC LIVE Show to Overture Photo
Bryan Smith Brings New NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC LIVE Show to Overture
For extreme filmmaker Bryan Smith, the line between going for it and going too far is often blurry—especially when you’re exploring the earth’s most remote environments. Learn what it’s like to be the person behind the lens with National Geographic Live, the touring speaker series that brings to life the awe-inspiring stories of National Geographic Explorers.

More Hot Stories For You


Featured Artists Speak About The Inspiration and Ideas Behind Their Artwork at OvertureFeatured Artists Speak About The Inspiration and Ideas Behind Their Artwork at Overture
April 26, 2023

To connect and learn more about the artwork featured in Overture Galleries' spring exhibitions, please join in for artist talks and a reception on Friday, May 5 from 5-8 p.m. in the galleries.
Gravity & Other Myths' A SIMPLE SPACE Combines Contemporary Circus And A Fistful Of Grit Into An ArtformGravity & Other Myths' A SIMPLE SPACE Combines Contemporary Circus And A Fistful Of Grit Into An Artform
April 24, 2023

In an awe-inspiring display of strength, skill and creativity, this award-winning show will exhilarate and amaze you. Gravity & Other Myths, a circus company with roots in Adelaide, Australia, presents “A Simple Space” on Saturday, May 6 at 7 p.m. in Capitol Theater.
BEETLEJUICE, LES MISERABLES, and More Set For Overture Center's 2023/24 SeasonBEETLEJUICE, LES MISERABLES, and More Set For Overture Center's 2023/24 Season
April 21, 2023

Using a famous line from Broadway's “Moulin Rouge, The Musical,” Overture Center revealed its “spectacular” 2023/24 season at a live, in-person event in Overture Hall Main Lobby this evening, showcasing an array of diverse artistic expressions, cultures and personalities. Learn more about the lineup here!
The Mayhem Poets Come To Capitol Theatre This MayThe Mayhem Poets Come To Capitol Theatre This May
April 20, 2023

“Let's go see a poetry show.” That is a sentence rarely proclaimed and usually responded to with cringes and excuses. The Mayhem Poets are on a mission to change that.
Bryan Smith Brings New NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC LIVE Show to OvertureBryan Smith Brings New NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC LIVE Show to Overture
April 17, 2023

For extreme filmmaker Bryan Smith, the line between going for it and going too far is often blurry—especially when you’re exploring the earth’s most remote environments. Learn what it’s like to be the person behind the lens with National Geographic Live, the touring speaker series that brings to life the awe-inspiring stories of National Geographic Explorers.
share