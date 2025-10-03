Capital City Theatre Brings IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE – A NEW MUSICAL In Concert To The Orpheum Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Capital City Theatre, Madison’s professional musical theatre company, will return to the historic Orpheum Theatre this fall with a special concert presentation of It’s a Wonderful Life – A New Musical. Following its acclaimed world premiere last November, the show will take the stage for one day only on Sunday, November 16, at 2:00 PM.

With music by Capital City Theatre’s Artistic Director Andrew Abrams and book and lyrics by John Atkins, the production reimagines the beloved holiday classic with a score inspired by the 1920s through the big band era. Adapted from the iconic film and Philip Van Doren Stern’s short story The Greatest Gift, the musical follows George Bailey as an angel helps him discover how deeply his life has touched those around him. Songs like “An Angel Gets His Wings” and “You Can’t Keep the Bailey Boys Down” bring new energy to the timeless story.

The cast includes returning Madison favorites Jen Farley, Bobby Goderich, and Tess Lenzen, joined by Kailey Boyle, who recently appeared in the world premiere of Gatsby: An American Myth at ART. Eddie Egan will reprise his role as George Bailey, Sarah Ellis returns as Mary Bailey, and Jason Williams once again plays Clarence the Angel. Together, this ensemble blends local talent with artists who have made their mark nationally.

Audiences can experience the warmth and magic of the holidays in this limited concert event, with tickets starting at $55. Tickets are available now at CapitalCityTheatre.org.

Capital City Theatre is dedicated to uniting Broadway professionals and community talent to deliver outstanding performances and training through its Conservatory. By presenting both beloved classics and innovative new works, CCT continues to showcase Madison’s vibrant arts community while preparing the next generation of performers.