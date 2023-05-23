Overture's Duck Soup Cinema Features TEN NIGHTS IN A BAR ROOM

Shows take place on Saturday, June 3.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
LOVERS IN JUNE Launches Wisconsin's Packed Summer Shakespeare Season Photo 2 LOVERS IN JUNE Launches Wisconsin's Packed Summer Shakespeare Season
BRIT FLOYD- The World's Greatest Pink Floyd Experience - Returns To Madison This August Photo 3 BRIT FLOYD- The World's Greatest Pink Floyd Experience - Returns To Madison This August
Peninsula Players Theatre Awards Scholarship to Local Student Photo 4 Peninsula Players Theatre Awards Scholarship to Local Student

Peninsula Players Theatre Awards Scholarship to Local Student

Overture's Duck Soup Cinema silent film series, nationally known for providing an authentic silent film experience in the historic Capitol Theater, wraps up its 2022/23 season with “Ten Nights in a Bar Room” on Saturday, June 3. Shows begin at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and include vaudeville entertainment with an emcee, door prizes and classic feature film with live organ accompaniment by a skilled organist who mirrors the actors' emotions, just as it was done in 1928. Tickets ($9 for adults, $3 for ages 12 and under) are available at overture.org.

Jelani Eddington will accompany the film on the Grand Barton Organ. Joe Thompson will return to emcee the series, complete with vaudeville acts, including a performance by The House Inc. (see description below) and prizes.

 

In “Ten Nights in a Bar Room,” a 1926 melodrama, a man is swindled out of his mill business and turns to drink. After losing his daughter who is hit in the head by a glass during a bar brawl, he is reborn and runs for mayor a couple years later. Based on the popular temperance poem by Timothy Shay Arthur, this rarely-seen version was performed by an African-American cast and features an especially compelling performance by Charles Gilpin. It is the only surviving film produced by the Colored Players Film Corporation of Philadelphia and was mastered from 35mm film elements preserved by the George Eastman House. Starring Charles Gilpin and Myra Burwell.

An example of a “race film” made for and by Black audiences of the time, these performances will feature special events for ticket holders, including a pre-show virtual workshop with Dr. James Spinks (Department of Afro American Research, Arts and Culture's Archive) exploring Early Afro-American Cinema. Additionally, Dr. Allyson Nadia Field (University of Chicago) will join the performances as a special guest and lead post-performance talkbacks.

The Grant Barton Organ is one of only a few historic theater organs still in its original home and one of three unaltered Barton Organs still in existence. It has been delighting audience members in Capitol Theater since 1928.



RELATED STORIES - Madison

DISNEY MUSICALS IN SCHOOLS Gives Students An Opportunity To Experience Musical Theater Whi Photo
DISNEY MUSICALS IN SCHOOLS Gives Students An Opportunity To Experience Musical Theater While Building Valuable Life Skills

Students at five Madison Metropolitan School District elementary schools and one middle school are singing, acting and dancing again with Disney Musicals in Schools after a three-year intermission. In celebration, Overture will host the Disney Musicals in Schools 2023 Student Share on Tuesday, May 23 with a one-hour performance at 11:45 a.m. in Capitol Theater.

Overtures Cabaret Series Features Adam Jacobs in June Photo
Overture's Cabaret Series Features Adam Jacobs in June

Overture Center's Capitol Theater is right where you belong for an evening of joy and music featuring Adam Jacobs: Right Where I Belong on Thursday, June 1.

Peninsula Players Theatre Awards Scholarship to Local Student Photo
Peninsula Players Theatre Awards Scholarship to Local Student

Peninsula Players Theatre has announced its 2023 Peninsula Players Theatre Scholarship recipient. The theater and its Board of Directors created this annual award to foster the career path and arts education of graduating high school seniors across Door County in the performing arts.  

BRIT FLOYD- The Worlds Greatest Pink Floyd Experience - Returns To Madison This August Photo
BRIT FLOYD- The World's Greatest Pink Floyd Experience - Returns To Madison This August

BRIT FLOYD—The World's Greatest Pink Floyd Experience—has confirmed its appearance at Overture Center for the Arts on Wednesday, Aug. 9 at 8 p.m. in Overture Hall. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 19 at 11 a.m. at overture.org.  


More Hot Stories For You

DISNEY MUSICALS IN SCHOOLS Gives Students An Opportunity To Experience Musical Theater While Building Valuable Life SkillsDISNEY MUSICALS IN SCHOOLS Gives Students An Opportunity To Experience Musical Theater While Building Valuable Life Skills
Overture's Cabaret Series Features Adam Jacobs in JuneOverture's Cabaret Series Features Adam Jacobs in June
Peninsula Players Theatre Awards Scholarship to Local StudentPeninsula Players Theatre Awards Scholarship to Local Student
BRIT FLOYD- The World's Greatest Pink Floyd Experience - Returns To Madison This AugustBRIT FLOYD- The World's Greatest Pink Floyd Experience - Returns To Madison This August

Videos

Video: 'Theatre Saved Me' Says Tony Nominee Jessica Chastain Video Video: 'Theatre Saved Me' Says Tony Nominee Jessica Chastain
Go Inside the 2023 Drama League Awards Video
Go Inside the 2023 Drama League Awards
Alex Newell Performs 'Independently Owned' From SHUCKED on THE VOICE Video
Alex Newell Performs 'Independently Owned' From SHUCKED on THE VOICE
Watch THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Trailer Video
Watch THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Trailer
View all Videos

Madison SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Grumpy Old Men - The Musical
The Fireside Dinner Theatre (4/13-5/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Shakespeare's Lovers In June
Madison Shakespeare Company (6/03-6/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# There's An App 4 That
The Bartell Theatre (5/19-5/27)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You