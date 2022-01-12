Winners Announced For The BroadwayWorld 2021 Louisville Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Louisville Awards. The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Streaming productions were eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld also enabled audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

2021 BroadwayWorld Louisville Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Sara Gettelfinger - THE WIZARD OF OZ - ACT Louisville Productions

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jason Cooper and Carrie Cooke Ketterman - GREY GARDENS - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company

Best Direction Of A Musical

Jason Cooper - GREY GARDENS - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company

Best Direction Of A Play

Matt Wallace - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Kentucky Shakespeare

Best Direction Of A Stream

Jason Cooper - CLUE: THE STAY AT HOME EDITION - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Nick Dent - GREY GARDENS - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company

Best Musical

GREY GARDENS - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company

Best Performer In A Musical

Audrey Lucas - THE WIZARD OF OZ - ACT Louisville Productions

Best Performer In A Play

Zachary Burrell - HENRY V - Kentucky Shakespeare

Best Performer In A Streaming Musical

Lauren McCombs - WE WILL ROCK YOU - Acting Against Cancer

Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Russell Cooper - CLUE: THE STAY AT HOME EDITION - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company

Best Play

SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Kentucky Shakespeare

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

GREY GARDENS - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ron Riall - CLUE THE MUSICAL - Derby Dinner Playhouse

Best Streaming Play

IT HAPPENED IN JEFFERSON SQUARE - Derby City Playwrights

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Courtney Glenny - GREY GARDENS - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Will DeVary - HENRY V - Kentucky Shakespeare

Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play

Russell Jordan - IT HAPPENED IN JEFFERSON SQUARE - Derby City Playwrights