Winners Announced For The BroadwayWorld 2021 Louisville Awards
GREY GARDENS - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company Wins Best Musical!
Winners have been announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Louisville Awards. The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.
Streaming productions were eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld also enabled audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.
The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.
2021 BroadwayWorld Louisville Award Winners
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Sara Gettelfinger - THE WIZARD OF OZ - ACT Louisville Productions
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jason Cooper and Carrie Cooke Ketterman - GREY GARDENS - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company
Best Direction Of A Musical
Jason Cooper - GREY GARDENS - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company
Best Direction Of A Play
Matt Wallace - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Kentucky Shakespeare
Best Direction Of A Stream
Jason Cooper - CLUE: THE STAY AT HOME EDITION - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Nick Dent - GREY GARDENS - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company
Best Musical
GREY GARDENS - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company
Best Performer In A Musical
Audrey Lucas - THE WIZARD OF OZ - ACT Louisville Productions
Best Performer In A Play
Zachary Burrell - HENRY V - Kentucky Shakespeare
Best Performer In A Streaming Musical
Lauren McCombs - WE WILL ROCK YOU - Acting Against Cancer
Best Performer In A Streaming Play
Russell Cooper - CLUE: THE STAY AT HOME EDITION - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company
Best Play
SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Kentucky Shakespeare
Best Production Of The Year (In Person)
GREY GARDENS - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Ron Riall - CLUE THE MUSICAL - Derby Dinner Playhouse
Best Streaming Play
IT HAPPENED IN JEFFERSON SQUARE - Derby City Playwrights
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Courtney Glenny - GREY GARDENS - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Will DeVary - HENRY V - Kentucky Shakespeare
Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play
Russell Jordan - IT HAPPENED IN JEFFERSON SQUARE - Derby City Playwrights