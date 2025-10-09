Tickets to Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at The Kentucky Center On Sale Tomorrow

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tickets for the Louisville production of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, the first North American touring production of the musical presented by Disney in over 25 years, will go on sale to the public on Friday, October 10 at 10 am. The enchanting and timeless Broadway musical will begin performances in Louisville at The Kentucky Center on Tuesday, March 10 for a limited engagement of 1 week through Sunday, March 15.

Based on the 1991 Academy Award®-winning animated feature film, Beauty and the Beast premiered on Broadway in 1994 and still ranks as the 10th longest-running show in the industry’s history. Nominated for nine Tony® Awards, winning for Best Costume Design, Beauty remains one of the highest-grossing Broadway shows of all time. The title’s visibility and success have expanded globally with productions of the stage show and the smash Oscar-nominated 2017 live-action film, which grossed over $1B worldwide.

Ticket buyers are reminded that Broadway in Louisville, The Kentucky Center and Ticketmaster are the only official retail ticket outlets for all performances at The Kentucky Center. Ticket buyers who purchase tickets from a ticket broker or any third party should be aware that The Kentucky Center is unable to reprint or replace lost or stolen tickets and is unable to contact patrons with information regarding time changes or other pertinent updates regarding the performance.



About Disney’s Beauty and the Beast

Critics have raved about the show throughout its history, from its 1994 Broadway premiere through the recent smash U.K. and Australian productions: “A delight! The astonishments rarely cease,” declared The New York Times in reviewing the original Broadway production. “A tale as old as time, but as exhilarating as ever,” raved the London Evening Standard. “Witty and exuberant with breathtaking choreography,” wrote the Sydney Morning Herald.

The structure and tone of the story and score made Disney history. It was just the second time that a Disney film had been structured as a stage musical where the songs are integral to plot and characterization. This Menken/Ashman innovation is credited with the 1990’s Disney animation renaissance that went on to create such film classics as Aladdin, The Lion King and Hunchback of Notre Dame and helped re-introduce the book musical form to popular culture.