The University Of Louisville Student Activities Board Presents GALANTIS

Galantis comes to Old Forester's Paristown Hall, Thursday, November 21 at 8 p.m.

Standard tickets are $35. Premium tickets are $70. Premium ticket purchase includes express entry into venue and access to balcony lounge with private bathroom and full bar service. Tickets are available at www.kentuckycenter.org, by phone (502) 584-7777, (800) 775-7777, and in-person at The Kentucky Center box office and drive-thru. Please call (502) 566-5111 for information about the range of accessibility options we offer to enhance your performance experience.

Galantis is a Swedish electronic dance music production and song-writing pair of Christian Karlsson and Linus Eklöw.

Galantis proudly boast several multi-platinum singles, multiple Grammy nominations, sold out headline shows around the world, and more than three billion streams across streaming platforms.

Before Galantis was born, Karlsson and Eklöw individually collaborated with award-winning artists. Karlsson co-wrote and co-produced tracks for Katy Perry, Jennifer Lopez, Madonna, and Britney Spears, whose single "Toxic" won a Grammy for Best Dance Recording. Eklöw co-wrote and produced Icona Pop's song "I Love It."





