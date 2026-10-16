Review: MISERY at Derby Dinner Playhouse

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When you think of classic thrillers and horror stories, one that will undoubtedly come up is Stephen King’s Misery. It’s one of the most influential horror novels of all time, and additionally, gained massive popularity for its film adaptation starring Kathy Bates and James Caan. Then, years later in 2015 it would be adapted for the stage. This spooky season, it has fit the bill to be Derby Dinner Playhouse's Halloween offering, and I’m happy to say that it delivers the chills and the thrills we are all wanting.



The simplicity of the story is what makes it such a classic, with only three characters in total, it feels intimate and eerie. However, the majority of the story is focused around Paul Sheldon (a famous writer who crashes his car in a blizzard) and Annie Wilkes (his #1 fan who saves him and “nurses” him back to health). At first Paul is so happy to have survived, but as more time passes Annie won’t seem to let him leave. Paul must figure out how to get out of this blessing turned curse.



The cast is excellent, with Elizabeth Loos and Tom Luce leading as Annie and Paul respectively. This show really is always a showcase for whoever ends up playing Annie, and Loos more than rose to the occasion. Her stage presence is impeccable, and she really relishes every delicious line delivery as horrors most infamous fan girl. She plays the humor brilliantly, which makes the darker moments all the more disturbing. Luce’s Paul is a great scene partner. Paul is definitely the less showy of the two leads, but his grounded presence only adds to the dynamic of Annie and Paul. Luce’s scene work with Loos is fantastic as he goes tit for tat with her in every moment. Lastly Justin Malik Jackson plays Sheriff Buster, a small town cop investigating Paul Sheldon’s disappearance. His role is quite small comparatively, but Jackson still does a great job with his limited material and does wonders adding to the suspense whenever he made an appearance.



The set and lighting design really adds to the overall experience. The set is very creative as the outline of the house and its different rooms, while only having the suggestion of walls allows for the audience to see everyone at all times. It’s a really ingenious design that makes perfect sense for the show and the theater itself. The lighting was always very strong and did wonders to add to the suspense, with well timed flashes of lightning and moody shadows throughout. In terms of practical effects… yes the show does do THAT scene, and yes it’s absolutely brutal and satisfying all at the same time. Mega kudos to director Tina Jo Wallace and the props department for bringing that iconic horrific moment to life. My one real qualm with the production were the scene changes. The way the show is written, it has a lot of them, and the length could be tightened significantly.



Misery is a true crowd pleaser. I honestly cannot remember a time I saw an audience so vastly engaged with a straight play on the Derby Dinner stage. That speaks to the acting and the production, as well as the cultural phenomenon that is Misery. Great Performances and stagecraft really make this one worth your time, and will have you going home to make sure your sledge hammers are locked away out of sight.

MISERY

Now - November 8th

Derby Dinner Playhouse

525 Marriott Dr, Clarksville, IN 47129

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