 Skip to main content
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

HEARTBREAK HOTEL Elvis Bio-Musical to Open at Derby Dinner Playhouse

Bryant Cobb stars as Elvis in a production directed by Tina Jo Wallace with choreography by Paul McElroy.

By:
HEARTBREAK HOTEL Elvis Bio-Musical to Open at Derby Dinner Playhouse

Derby Dinner Playhouse will present the Elvis Presley bio-musical, Heartbreak Hotel, opening August 12 and running through September 27, 2026. 

Created by Sean Cercone and David Abbinanti, with a concept by Floyd Mutrux, Heartbreak Hotel chronicles the remarkable rise of Elvis Presley from humble beginnings in Tupelo, Mississippi, to becoming the legendary "King of Rock and Roll." Featuring more than 40 unforgettable hits including "That's All Right", "Jailhouse Rock", "Hound Dog", "Blue Suede Shoes", "Love Me Tender", and the title song "Heartbreak Hotel", this high-energy musical celebrates the music and the man who forever changed popular culture.

Told through the eyes of those who knew him best, the story follows Elvis as he reflects on the defining moments of his extraordinary life. Guided by his younger self, he revisits his discovery by Sam Phillips, his meteoric rise to fame, the loss of his beloved mother, his military service, and culminates with the triumphant 1968 Comeback Special that cemented his legendary status.

Derby Dinner's production of Heartbreak Hotel is directed by Producing Artistic Director Tina Jo Wallace, with choreography by Paul McElroy and musical direction by Scott Bradley. The cast features Bryant Cobb as Elvis, along with Eliza Hallal, Katelyn Webb, Phil Thomas, Gregory Maupin, Tony Reimonenq III, Tasha Hatchett, J.R. Stuart, Rita Thomas, Dickie Baker, and more.

Click Here to Get Tickets
More on Derby Dinner Playhouse
Upcoming Shows
Heartbreak Hotel
Heartbreak Hotel
8/12 - 9/27/2026
Misery
9/30 - 11/8/2026
Recent Articles
HEARTBREAK HOTEL Elvis Bio-Musical to Open at Derby Dinner Playhouse
HEARTBREAK HOTEL Elvis Bio-Musical to Open at Derby Dinner Playhouse
8/11/2026
CALENDAR GIRLS to Open Derby Dinner Playhouse's 52nd Season
CALENDAR GIRLS to Open Derby Dinner Playhouse's 52nd Season
5/19/2026
Don't Miss a Kentucky News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Kentucky SHOWS

Heartbreak Hotel in Kentucky Heartbreak Hotel
Derby Dinner Playhouse (8/12-9/27) PHOTOS
The Rocky Horror Picture Show Spooktacular Tour with Nell Campbell in Kentucky The Rocky Horror Picture Show Spooktacular Tour with Nell Campbell
SKYPAC (10/15-10/15)
97.5 WAMZ Acoustic Jam in Kentucky 97.5 WAMZ Acoustic Jam
Louisville Palace (12/09-12/09)
The Outsiders in Kentucky The Outsiders
Whitney Hall (8/18-8/23)
97.5 WAMZ Acoustic Jam in Kentucky 97.5 WAMZ Acoustic Jam
The Louisville Palace (12/09-12/09)
Disney's The Little Mermaid in Kentucky Disney's The Little Mermaid
Ramsey Theatre Company (6/26-6/27)
Footloose in Kentucky Footloose
Woodford Theatre (9/18-10/04)
Liverpool Legends "The Complete Beatles Experience!" in Kentucky Liverpool Legends "The Complete Beatles Experience!"
The Capitol (8/13-8/13)
The Best Gift: A Christmas Carol Musical in Kentucky The Best Gift: A Christmas Carol Musical
Ramsey Theatre Company (12/05-12/06)
Disney Presents The Lion King in Kentucky Disney Presents The Lion King
Whitney Hall (11/12-11/29)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Buy Tickets