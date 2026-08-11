HEARTBREAK HOTEL Elvis Bio-Musical to Open at Derby Dinner Playhouse

NEW! Kentucky Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Kentucky & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Derby Dinner Playhouse will present the Elvis Presley bio-musical, Heartbreak Hotel, opening August 12 and running through September 27, 2026.

Created by Sean Cercone and David Abbinanti, with a concept by Floyd Mutrux, Heartbreak Hotel chronicles the remarkable rise of Elvis Presley from humble beginnings in Tupelo, Mississippi, to becoming the legendary "King of Rock and Roll." Featuring more than 40 unforgettable hits including "That's All Right", "Jailhouse Rock", "Hound Dog", "Blue Suede Shoes", "Love Me Tender", and the title song "Heartbreak Hotel", this high-energy musical celebrates the music and the man who forever changed popular culture.

Told through the eyes of those who knew him best, the story follows Elvis as he reflects on the defining moments of his extraordinary life. Guided by his younger self, he revisits his discovery by Sam Phillips, his meteoric rise to fame, the loss of his beloved mother, his military service, and culminates with the triumphant 1968 Comeback Special that cemented his legendary status.

Derby Dinner's production of Heartbreak Hotel is directed by Producing Artistic Director Tina Jo Wallace, with choreography by Paul McElroy and musical direction by Scott Bradley. The cast features Bryant Cobb as Elvis, along with Eliza Hallal, Katelyn Webb, Phil Thomas, Gregory Maupin, Tony Reimonenq III, Tasha Hatchett, J.R. Stuart, Rita Thomas, Dickie Baker, and more.

Don't Miss a Kentucky News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming