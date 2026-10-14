AFLORA 2026 Will Present Free Community Art Celebration in Louisville

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Kentucky Performing Arts and La Casita Center will present Aflora 2026, a free community celebration marking the sixth annual Aflora art exhibition, on Sunday, October 18, from noon to 8 p.m. at Old Forester's Paristown Hall and Christy's Garden in Louisville.

The event will feature an art exhibition inside Old Forester's Paristown Hall, alongside live music and dance performances on indoor and outdoor stages throughout the day.

Programming will include mariachi music, Mexican folkloric dance, Cuban dance, flamenco, and a community salsa experience. The celebration will conclude with a concert by YAPA!

This year's theme, "Afloramos: We Flourish Together," draws inspiration from the proverb, "If you want to go fast, go alone; if you want to go far, go together."

The event also recognizes the immigrant history of Louisville's Paristown neighborhood, which was home to French, German, and Irish immigrant communities during the 19th century.

"We are honored to be in partnership with the folks at Old Forester's Paristown Hall and KPA, and uphold the values we share, of Unity strengthened by diversity that will take us farther," said Aflora Curator Ada Asenjo.

Aflora 2026 will take place at Old Forester's Paristown Hall and Christy's Garden, located at 724 Brent Street in Louisville.

Admission is free, and no tickets are required. Additional information is available at kentuckyperformingarts.org.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE:

Indoor Stage

Outdoor Stage

*Schedule is subject to change.

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