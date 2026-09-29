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MISERY to Open at Derby Dinner Playhouse

The production is directed by Tina Jo Wallace and features Elizabeth Loos as Annie Wilkes and Tom Luce as Paul Sheldon.

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MISERY to Open at Derby Dinner Playhouse

Derby Dinner Playhouse will present Misery, the chilling thriller based on Stephen King's bestselling novel, opening September 30 and running through November 8, 2026.

Misery follows successful romance novelist Paul Sheldon, who is rescued from a car crash by his 'number one fan,' Annie Wilkes, and wakes up captive in her secluded home. While Paul is convalescing, Annie reads his latest book and becomes enraged when she discovers the author has killed off her favorite character, Misery Chastain. Annie forces Paul to write a new Misery novel, and he quickly realizes Annie has no intention of letting him go anywhere. The irate Annie has Paul writing as if his life depends on it, and it does.

The stage adaptation of Misery was written by William Goldman and based on the novel by Stephen King. Derby Dinner's production is directed by Tina Jo Wallace and features Elizabeth Loos as Annie Wilkes, Tom Luce as Paul Sheldon, and Justin Jackson as Sheriff Buster.

Recommended for ages 15 and up. For ticket information, call 812-288-8281 or visit www.derbydinner.com.

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