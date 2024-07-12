Review: A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM: A QUEER TALE at Drag Daddy Productions

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Summertime and Shakespeare are a tried and true match. Every year across the country, theaters undoubtedly program Shakespeare into their schedules. This year Louisville’s own Drag Daddy Productions is getting in on the fun with a new and modern take on one of the Bard’s most well-known classics, A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Artistic Director (and show director) Tony Lewis first conceived this piece in 2005, and now almost 20 years later has brought it to Louisville audiences.



Without giving you a cliff notes summary, the narrative of the show is what you would expect from any production of Midsummer in its roots. This new stylized production flips gender norms and expectation on its head, with new takes on classic characters and cleverly setting the “Queer Tale” to pop hits mostly from the early 2000s. Aesthetically, the set design by Tony Lewis and Patrick Jump is quite impressive. It is a wonderful asset to this larger than life production, with many moving pieces and reveals that had the audience giddy. Costumes by Naomi Wayne and Danielle McKinney are sleek and sexy, invaluably adding to this production’s stylized approach.



Performances all around were uniformly wonderful (with a cast this large it’s hard to give everyone their flowers), however I’d love to shout-out a few highlights. Naomi Wayne as Queen Titania is always transcendent when she performs, and this role is no different. Vocally she’s at the top of her game, and she brought so many fun layers to her scene work that made her a well-deserved focal point. Mimi Housewright as Nick Bottom is giving nothing less than a comedic masterclass. Her role isn’t the largest, but she milks every moment of stage time for all its worth. Specifically, she and Wayne have amazing chemistry in a sequence that is the best use of “Stars Are Blind” since the 2020 film “Promising Young Woman”.



Clarity Hagan, Tyler Tate, Alejandra Sutherland, and Cameron Fontes act as our quartet of lovers at the center of the piece. They all do a lovely job. Hagan brings a lot of grit and sass to the role of Lysander, and Tate brings a sweet gentleness to the role of Helena. Sutherland and Fontes as Hermia and Demetrius respectively, are both in great voice, have good stage presence, and make wonderful foils to their romantic counterparts.



One of the productions major attributes is the Choreography by Lewis, Leigh Nieves, and Joe Schenck. Lewis' direction is also well thought out and really moves the plot swimmingly. The piece has an undeniable fluidity to it, and the choreography seamlessly weaves the story together scene by scene.



In all transparency, I’m not the biggest Shakespeare buff. I’m definitely more of an appreciator than someone who has immersed themselves in the Bard’s writing. However, that fact did not stop me from having a wonderful time. With stellar performances and design “A Midsummer’s Night Dream: A Queer Tale” is a wonderful twist on summertime Shakespeare. Bursting with color, joy, and unapologetic queerness, this production is sure to have something for everyone to love.

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM: A QUEER TALE

Playing Now - July 21st @ Art Sanctuary

